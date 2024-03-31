"So happy, love this" - Serena Williams shares her delight over Danielle Collins' Miami Open triumph; American responds in kind

Serena Williams recently offered the heartiest congratulations to Danielle Collins on her maiden WTA 1000 triumph at the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday, March 30.

Collins won the women's singles title at the 2024 Miami Open against all odds during this fortnight. The American didn't drop a set against higher-ranked opponents like Elena Rybakina, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Carolina Garcia, Sorana Cirstea and Anastasia Potapva en route to the title.

Following her championship match defeat of Rybakina, the Instagram handle of the WTA Tour posted a picture of Collins lifting the trophy.

Williams soon replied to their post, expressing her delight at the American's achievement.

"So happy, love this and you," Serena Williams wrote in the comments of the post by WTA.

Collins was quick to reply to the eight-time Miami titlist.

"@serenawilliams I love you more!!!" the 2024 Miami Open winner replied.

Serena Williams and Danielle Collins had a sweet back-and-forth on Instagram

Williams retired from professional tennis in September 2022, after her US Open campaign ended in the third round. Since then, the 23-time Major winner has focused on her family, hobbies and business ventures.

Serena Williams and Danielle Collins have met only twice on the WTA Tour

Danielle Collins lost to the 23-time Major winner in the Round of 32 of the French Open 2021

Serena Williams dominated the top of the tennis game for over two decades, from 1999 to 2021, showcasing her prowess as a 23-time Major winner. However, injuries and a decline in form led to her retirement in 2022. On the other hand, Danielle Collins turned pro in 2016, meaning her career didn't overlap significantly with Williams' prime years.

Given this timeline, it's unsurprising that the encounters between these two big hitters on the WTA Tour have been rare. They've faced each other only twice. Their first meeting occurred in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic. In that match, Williams, the former World No. 1, prevailed over her younger opponent in a tightly contested battle, winning with a score of 6-2, 4-6, [10-6].

The two players met again that year in the third round of the 2021 French Open. This time around, Williams won in a much more convincing fashion, going through to the fourth round by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4.

