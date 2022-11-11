British No. 1 Emma Raducanu was elated after Great Britain registered a thumping victory against Spain in their second group stage match at the Billie Jean King Cup. Great Britain qualified for the semifinals with the win and will face Australia on Saturday.

Emma Raducanu shared her joy at the victory on social media, writing:

"So happy for team GB."

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story on Thursday: Czech Republic v Great Britain - Billie Jean King Cup Play-Off: Day Two

The 2021 US Open champion was originally part of the Anne Keothavong-led British team at the Billie Jean King Cup but was forced to withdraw owing to a wrist injury.

Having suffered a defeat in their first encounter against Kazakhstan, a win against Spain was indispensable for Britain to qualify for the next round.

The tie kicked off with Heather Watson taking on Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain. Watson eased past her opponent in straight sets. The match was followed by Harriet Dart pulling off a huge upset against World No. 13 Paula Badosa.

With the tie sealed in favor of Great Britain, the doubles pairing of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls stepped on the court to earn a clean sweep and a place in the last four. It was a completely dominating display by Great Britain as they secured all their wins in straight sets.

"Capable of achieving great things" - Anne Keothavong on Emma Raducanu

Anne Keothavong and Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

Emma Raducanu has struggled with form and injuries this season. With just one semi-final appearance in 2022, she has dropped to No. 75 in the latest WTA rankings.

In a recent interview, Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong said that the teenager has the potential to "achieve great things."

"She's a Grand Slam champion - no one is going to take that away from her and she's capable of acheiving great things," Keothavong said.

Keothavong also pointed out the vital need for Raducanu to be "fit and healthy" heading into next season.

"The most important thing for Emma is to make sure she is fit and healthy. She's had a year on tour where she has a better understanding of what the expectations are and how to manage her time and her body, so she'll have a clearer idea about that going into next year," she added.

