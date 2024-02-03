“So lightning fast in 100 meters” - Venus Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci gushes over American; jokes about her father Richard's dog-buying spree

In a recent post, Venus Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, praised Williams for her incredible speed in the 100 meters. He also humorously mentioned her father, Richard Williams, and his dog spree.

The Williams family has deep ties with the Rick Macci Foundation. Rick Macci, a former American tennis player, laid the foundation for Venus and Serena Williams' careers. He was the first coach chosen by Richard Williams for Venus when she was 10.

Venus Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Venus was "dog gone lightning fast" in the 100 metres. He added that she never lost to anyone in the academy or within her own family.

Macci further quirkily mentioned Venus’ father, Richard Williams, calling him a "King," in reference to his biopic "King Richard", and noted that he would buy a new dog every three months using Macci's credit card. He expressed his admiration for the dog lover by saying, “Love this guy!”

Venus Williams was primarily coached by her father, Richard Williams, and Rick Macci during her childhood. The American's powerful serves and groundstrokes were developed as a result of the professional training she received from coach Rick Macci.

Venus Williams eyeing a comeback at Indian Wells and Miami

Venus Williams in action at the 2023 US Open

Venus Williams, after her break from professional tennis due to an injury, is set to make a comeback in the North American hard-court season.

The former World No. 1 shared a video titled "Venus Williams | 2024 Injury Update" on her YouTube channel, discussing her knee injury. She lost to Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon in 2023 and to Greet Minnen at the 2023 US Open, both in the first round.

She couldn't participate in any further WTA tournaments last year due to cartilage damage.

Motivated by her sister’s words, Venus is gearing up for a return at Indian Wells and Miami. Venus said that her sister Serena has inspired her to make a comeback.

“ My little sister, Serena, told me I’m not allowed to quit, and of course, I would never quit.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion mentioned this as one of the “craziest” injuries she has ever had. Adding to this, Venus said that making a comeback at the WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami is a “big goal” for her at the moment.

