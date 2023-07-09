“So much to be proud of” - Alex de Minaur shows his support for girlfriend Katie Boulter after Wimbledon exit

British tennis star Katie Boulter received a supportive message from her boyfriend Alex de Minaur after she was knocked out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, July 9.

The 25-year-old, who was the last remaining Briton in the women's singles draw, lost to defending champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

Boulter had reached the third round for the second time in her career, having stunned former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court last year. However, she faced a formidable opponent in defending champion Rybakina, who had dropped only one set in her previous two matches at SW19 in 2023.

Boulter took to social media after the match to express her gratitude to her fans and acknowledge Rybakina’s victory. She posted some stills from the match on Instagram, with a caption reading:

“Pretty brutal night for me. Lost out to a much better player but just wanted to come on here and say a massive thank you to each and everyone of you that supported me. It never ever goes unnoticed 💜💚.”

The 26-year-old's boyfriend, Australian ATP star Alex de Minaur, commented on her post with a heart emoji and a message of encouragement.

“So much to be proud of," De Minaur wrote.

Katie Boulter's boyfriend Alex De Minaur commented on Instagram

De Minaur, who is ranked 17th in the world, has been dating Boulter since late 2020. The couple has also teamed up for the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon, reaching the Round of 16 after defeating Aussie pair Storm Sanders and John Peers in straight sets in the second round.

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter to face Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur in Wimbledon 2023

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter will play their second mixed doubles match at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 9, where they will face Belgian Joran Vliegen and Chinese Yifan Xu. Vliegen and Xu defeated second seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 in their opening match.

De Minaur and Boulter will face a tough challenge in Vliegen and Xu, who are both accomplished doubles players. Vliegen is ranked No. 25 in men’s doubles and has won seven ATP titles with his partner Sander Gille. Meanwhile, Xu has won 12 WTA doubles titles.

Katie Boulter and her boyfriend will hope to continue their momentum and cause an upset on Sunday, both having exited their respective singles draw already. While Boulter fell to Elena Rybakina in the third round, De Minaur was downed by Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

