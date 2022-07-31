"So much respect for ⁦Andy Murray shining a light on millions of people" - Ben Stiller praises the Brit on his decision to donate all his prize money towards Ukraine relief

Andy Murray announced back in March this year that he would donate all of his prize money to Ukraine UNICEF Aid to help Ukrainian children suffering from Russia's invasion of their country.

Hollywood star Ben Stiller has hailed the three-time Slam champion for this decision.

Stiller took to Twitter to laud Murray's gesture and express his admiration for the Brit.

"So much respect for ⁦@andy_murray shining a light on the millions of people - and children - still affected by this senseless war in Ukraine," Ben Stiller tweeted.

“You can’t just forget about this, it’s still going on, people are still getting killed" - Andy Murray on the ongoing Ukraine crisis

Andy Murray offered the rationale behind his decision to donate his prize money.

Speaking to the media ahead of his Citi Open campaign, Andy Murray spoke about the ongoing Ukraine crisis. He reckons that the press no longer gives as much importance to the events occurring in Ukraine as they did a few months ago.

The three-time Major champion firmly believes that the Ukraine crisis should be covered a lot more than it currently is, given that Ukrainians are still suffering every day.

“It’s not the main story on the news every day like it was back then. You can’t just forget about this. It’s still going on. People are still getting killed, children are still having to flee their homes, and are in really, really tragic situations. I think it’s important that the media continues to shine a light on it, keep talking about it,” Murray said, via Ben Rothenberg of Racquet Magazine.

During this press conference, the 35-year-old Scot announced his decision to donate the remainder of his prize money from this season to Ukraine. Tournament director Mark Ein later announced that they would match Murray's donation.

Murray lauded the gesture, hoping it would spark renewed media coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

“It’s brilliant. Thanks a lot to Mark and all the team here for supporting that. It shows that when the players and the tournaments work together, that really good things can happen," Andy Murray said.

"Hopefully I can have a good run and lots of the fans can get involved, too, raise a lot of money this week. Hopefully like what the tournament is doing here can help a little bit with [media coverage],” he added.

