"So much wilder in person" - Jessica Pegula hilariously reacts to being told to 'get out of the fu*king way' during cart confession game

Jessica Pegula took part in a cart confession game but her session was interrupted by a man in another golf cart behind her.

30-year-old Pegula is one of the most consistent WTA stars at the moment. She recently celebrated her 100th straight week in the Top 10 rankings. However, Pegula is nursing an injury which has kept her out of the 2024 Madrid Open and keeps her in contention for the upcoming 2024 Italian Open.

Pegula answered some questions on the Confessional Cart. While they were moving around in their golf cart, another cart came from behind and shouted at them to move aside. The cart at the back was seemingly trying to create a passage for a fire truck.

However, the situation took a funny turn when the man in the other golf cart dropped the F-bomb, even though it seemed unnecessary. He shouted:

"Get out of the fu*king way"

Pegula's cart had already moved aside. The American tennis star reposted a short video of the incident on her Instagram Story and captioned it:

"This was so much wilder in person."

Jessica Pegula's Instagram Story

Jessica Pegula exposes Frances Tiafoe's driving skills

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe.

Jessica Pegula's session was interrupted but she did manage to answer several questions during the game. In one of those answers, she exposed her teammate Frances Tiafoe's driving skills. She was asked which player she would trust the least to drive the cart she was in.

“Frances Tiafoe. 100%. Do not trust him with any motorized vehicle. I don’t know why that came so quickly. I just. It just did. It’s just an honest answer. So sorry Foe,” Pegula said.

Further, Pegula revealed that she is a Marvel fan as she mentioned the movies twice in her answers. When she was asked about her thoughts if an alien invades Earth, she said:

"What kind of aliens are they? Are they friendly? Are they trying to help? I've seen too many Marvel movies, usually, they're trying to harm you so I would probably be hiding from them."

Later, when she was asked which fictional place she would love to visit, the World No. 5 went the Marvel way again. Although she could not name Asgard, she mentioned Thor's home planet.

By the time her cart confession game was over, she had faced the same aggressive man again. She exclaimed that this was the best confessional ever.