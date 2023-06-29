Caroline Wozniacki’s husband David Lee has expressed his excitement about the Dane’s surprising return to tennis, three years after retirement.

Wozniacki initially took a leave from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. However, on Thursday, June 29, more than three years after hanging her racquet, the former World No. 1 announced that she is set to make a comeback later this year.

“I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!” Caroline Wozniacki said on social media.

Wozniacki’s husband, former NBA player David Lee, was ecstatic about her impending return and expressed his feelings about the same.

“LFG!!!! So proud of you,” he wrote on Instagram.

David Lee's reply on Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in June 2019. She announced her retirement from tennis six months later, after battling with injuries as well as rheumatoid arthritis. The former Australian Open champion has since welcomed two children Olivia (born in 2021) and James (born in 2022).

The 32-year-old’s esteemed career so far has seen her lift 30 career titles, including the 2018 Australian Open and the 2017 WTA Finals. She has been the US Open runner-up twice – in 2009 and 2014. Additionally, the Dane held the World No. 1 position for an impressive 71 weeks.

"David said, 'We only live once'" – Caroline Wozniacki reveals how her husband David Lee played a role in her surprise return

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki recounted how she reached the decision to come out of retirement, in an essay for Vogue.

The player confessed that she did not take to the tennis court for a good two years after her retirement, and only picked up the racquet late last year, after the birth of her son James.

“I didn’t hit a tennis ball until after James was born, more than two years after my last match,” Wozniacki said in the article for Vogue.

The 32-year-old revealed that it was her father’s acknowledgment that made her realize her renewed love for tennis.

“My dad saw me practice that day, and said, ‘It looks like you’re enjoying it more’ - that was exactly how I felt: I was relaxed and having fun, and somehow that let me see everything more clearly,” she said.

Caroline Wozniacki stated that her husband David Lee was quick to jump on board after she confessed her desire to make a comeback.

“A few weeks later, I just kind of blurted out to David: ‘I’ve been hitting it well. Should I come back?’ I asked, more rhetorically than anything.” Wozniacki recalled.

“He said, ‘I’ve been watching. Honestly, why not? We only live once,’” the Dane added.

As she gears up for the next chapter in her career, Caroline Wozniacki listed the 2023 Canadian Open and the 2023 US Open as the tournaments she will be participating in. She also stated that she is aiming to make her mark at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

Poll : 0 votes