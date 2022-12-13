"So proud of you" - Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens congratulate Alycia Parks on the end of her season

Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens were all praise for Alycia Parks after the latter announced the end of her season.

Parks has reached a career-high ranking of No. 75 following back-to-back WTA 125 titles in Andorra and Angers. She also won the doubles title in Angers partnering Zhang Shuai.

Earlier in the season, the 21-year-old beat the likes of former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari, who was her first top-10 victim.

Parks took to Instagram to announce the end of her season, stating that she could not have asked for a better ending. She added that she couldn't wait to see what 2023 has in store.

"It’s been a fun ride!! Amazing playing with this chick (Zhang Shuai), many more to come! My season has come to an end couldn’t ask for a better ending going into next year top 100 in both singles and doubles Thank You everyone for the wonderful messages definitely feel the support! 3 more titles added to the book can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for me. God's timing is always on time," she wrote.

Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens both congratulated Parks on her recent success, with the former writing in the comments section:

"Congrats."

Stephens wrote:

"So proud of you."

Parks won the WTA 125 tournament in Angers by beating Anna-Lena Friedam 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final.

"I think I was more tired today, but I wanted this title so I had to get into the match, and have the energy to go for it," Parks said after her victory. "I'm going to take some rest before Australia. It's good to end the season with a title."

"Top 10 next year is a goal for me" - Alycia Parks

Alycia Parks in action at the bett1open in Berlin

Alycia Parks is full of confidence and is setting her sights high for next season. Speaking to WTA Insider, the young American said she believes she can crack the top 10 next season. She added that playing in the main draws at tournaments rather than going through qualifiers was crucial because it enabled her to be well-rested.

"If I keep playing like this, how I'm feeling now, I should be going through draws pretty freely. I do see myself Top 10 next year, which is pretty high, but it's definitely doable. So I think Top 10 next year is a goal for me," Parks said.

"I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to be playing main draws because everyone knows it's a grind coming through qualies. I think that's what I'm most excited for, because when I'm well-rested, that's when it's hard to stop me. So next year is up from here," she added.

