“So rather than promote doubles, you want to eliminate it”;”Absolutely deplorable” - Tennis fans furious with ATP’s latest 'upgrade' to doubles format

Tennis fans were far from pleased with ATP making some new tweaks to the doubles format.

The ATP recently announced four new 'updates' to the format which included:

1) 32 teams in the draw will be based on their combined ATP Doubles Ranking meaning mixed rankings will be taken into consideration bringing in players who play the singles format.

2) 15-second break between points if the point had three or less shots and if the point is longer, then 25-second shot clock.

3) There will be no drink or sit-down break at the end of the first set and the mid-set changeovers will be 60 seconds from the end of the game.

4) Finally, free fan movement meaning fans will be able to move around during the match. However, an exception to the rule is no movement behind the baseline.

This ignited tennis fans' fury who took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand ATP make things right with one of the fans mentioning how the rules rather than promoting doubles, doomed them.

"Shorter serve clock, quicker change overs, and free fan movement. It’s almost like you don’t care at all about doubles. So rather than promote and better advertise doubles, you want to eliminate it," the fan said.

Another fan said how the 'updates' were deplorable and the doubles had a downgrade.

"Absolutely deplorable. The doubles has had a downgrade," the fan said.

Here are reactions from tennis fans demanding the mistakes to be corrected.

"Disgraceful!! The doubles players get pushed aside enough as it is without being disrespected like this. Not only will it be hard to concentrate with people moving around, but the lack of drinks and changeovers is actually dangerous considering some of the hot conditions." said a fan

""the doubles game has had an upgrade" first new rule brings up singles players. they are speeding up matches that are already generally quicker. fans can move freely which would never be allowed in singles because the players would complain." a fan mentioned

"The reason why people don’t watch doubles has almost nothing to do with shot clocks, changeover time and the general ‘optimisation to death’ of format tweaking like this will mostly prove to be a waste of time and the wrong priority for growth" a fan opined

Some other tennis fans questioned what the upgrade was supposed to be.

"Upgrade for whom exactly? In what way walking during a match enhances your experience? It just means you are not interested enough to sit and watch. And for the players? No sit, no drink, less time, and mixed rankings. How is this an upgrade?" another fan questioned

"why would you shorten the shot clock when the entire format is dependent on strategizing with your partner? why would you take away sit downs when the majority of dubs players are older? how is people moving around the loud bleachers a better viewing experience?" a fan asked

"sports organizations love looking at their sport and going "how can we make this worse" and then trying to gaslight everyone into thinking the rule changes are good and everyone totally wanted them" a fan said

British tennis coach slams ATP's doubles format, calls Novak Djokovic-led PTPA to intervene

British tennis coach Calvin Betton lambasted the ATP Tour's system which provided multiple all-singles pairs at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He mentioned how there were 12 all-singles pairs at the tennis tournament of which three withdrew without playing, five lost in the first round, two played each other, and two were yet to play. He said in a tweet.

Betton then explained how there were players in the Top 35 tennis rankings who weren't able to play the Masters and couldn't improve their rankings because they were denied entry.

"You have doubles players ranked inside the top 35 in the world who can’t play in Masters tournaments, and can’t get any higher because they don’t have access to the higher ranking point events. It’s a totally broken system and you’re happy to let it drag on. Sort it." Betton tweeted

The Brit then explained that the difference between players ranked 25 and 50 in singles was 415 whereas in doubles, the difference was 1415. He then said that with the current system, it was impossible for a doubles player to enter the Top 30.

"The difference between players ranked 50 and 25 in singles is 415 points. The same difference in doubles 1415 points. It’s almost impossible for a doubles player to break inside the top 30 with your current entry system. It’s a broken system and isn’t a meritocracy," he said.

Betton also called upon the Professional Tennis Players Association led by Novak Djokovic to work on the doubles format.

"Any chance you feel like doing any work on this? Or are you too busy negotiating deals with luxury hotels for the richest players in the world?" he said.

Matthew Ebden is currently the Doubles World No. 1 with 7990 points, 180 ahead of his partner Rohan Bopanna, who is the World No. 2.