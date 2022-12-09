Nick Kyrgios indulged in a bit of verbal jousting on Twitter on Thursday, hitting out at a journalist who pointed out certain double standards taking place in the sport lately.

Mike Dickson of The Daily Mail recently penned an article describing the difficulties faced by the All England Club in the aftermath of their decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the event.

Not only was Wimbledon fined a hefty amount by the ATP, but the men's governing body also threatened to remove the Grass Slam from the calendar should the said ban continue to be in place this year.

Dickson, on his part, suggested that this is hypocritical given some players recently attended an exhibition tournament in Russia (Trophies of Northern Palmyra 2022), while others, including Kyrgios, are currently participating in a cash-rich tournament (Diriyah Tennis Cup) in Saudi Arabia.

While the Middle East nation has not waged war like Russia, they -- and their ruling Royal family -- are constantly accused of indulging in a horde of crimes, along with breaking a multitude of human rights laws.

Against that context, Dickson shared his article on Twitter with the quote below, subtly taking aim at the Diriyah Cup participants, which also includes Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka amongst other big names.

"Tennis so far this month: Players travelling to exhibition in Russia; others troughing on Saudi Arabia cash; Wimbledon hammered for taking a stand on Ukraine. What a time to be alive," Dickson tweeted.

What a time to be alive.

Not one to keep quiet when targeted, Kyrgios -- who will reportedly pocket around $100,000 despite losing his opening match at the exhibition event -- shot back at the journalist.

"You have a problem with us playing in Saudi? It’s a beautiful place?" responded the Aussie.

Dickson took the jousting one step further and responded to the Aussie's comment.

"I’m sure it is from where you’re standing," replied the journalist.

The Aussie then lashed out at Dickson, accusing the latter of malice and jealousy.

"So salty, no need to be butt hurt that I’m getting paid well for doing what I love around the world. Carry on," said Kyrgios.

Dickson finished off the conversation by saying he was "pleased" for the 27-year-old.

"Pleased for you," said Dickson.

Nick Kyrgios faced an early exit at the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022 - Day 1

Nick Kyrgios lost his first-round match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, falling 10-6, 10-6 in two super tiebreaks to Britain's Cameron Norrie. The latter will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semifinals, with a chance to win a minimum of $250,000 at stake.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, will now take part in doubles at the tournament as a consolation, partnering up with the loser of the second-round clash between Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

