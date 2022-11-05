"So stinkin' cool" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker reacts to the American and Jimmy Connors geeking out over each other's careers

American actress Brooklyn Decker, who also happens to be the wife of tennis icon Andy Roddick, has reacted to the former US Open champion and Jimmy Connors gushing over each other's professional achievements at a recent event.

The former World No. 1 used social media to announce an event that is being held from November 3–5 by the Andy Roddick Foundation. The event featured a discussion with Jimmy Connors, Roddick's former coach, with Roddick serving as the moderator. As expected, the two completely geeked out over each other's careers during the course of the conversation.

In light of this, Decker reacted to the matter on her Instagram story, lovingly remarking that it was "so stinkin' cool" to see them like that.

"Andy and Jimmy geeking out over each other's careers was so stinkin cool. Brava @thearfoundation."

After suffering from several injuries, Roddick chose to retire from the sport in 2012. Since then, he has been quite active on social media and has been working relentlessly with his foundation to assist philanthropic causes.

In particular, the Andy Roddick Foundation helps children from Austin's poor and disenfranchised areas achieve their ambitions, working tirelessly to educate both families and children.

"The generation before me created a lot for the sport, especially here in the states" - Andy Roddick on Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and others

Andy Roddick stated in a recent interview with Boardroom that while it was sometimes difficult to follow up with the greatest generation in American tennis history, it was also "beneficial" since his compatriots from that generation gave him the opportunity to obtain the biggest sponsorships and endorsements.

"The benefit of being an American on the heels of probably the greatest generation we’ve had was hard sometimes, but it was certainly beneficial from a corporate relationship standpoint. The generation before me with Pete [Sampras] and Andre [Agassi] and Jim [Courier] and [Michael] Chang and the tail end of [Jimmy] Connors and [John] McEnroe, they created a lot for the sport, especially here in the states," Roddick said.

The 40-year-old continued by saying that while having financial security was important to him, so was having a positive work environment. Roddick went on to acknowledge that, despite some early career mistakes, he quickly developed a healthier approach in this regard.

"Financial security mattered, but not at the expense of a crappy working relationship. I made some mistakes early. I realized I was signing stuff for money and that felt horrible and I didn’t want to do that anymore. So, knowing what you want is important. Knowing what you don’t is probably as important," Andy Roddick said.

"When a deal was pending, something as simple as getting coffee with the team that you would work with, that mattered to me and that normally let them know what you like to do, what you didn’t like to do. Being upfront, I think it gives the company a better chance to actually leverage what you’re good at," he added.

