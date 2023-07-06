"So stuck in the 90's" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon referring to Petra Kvitova as "Czechoslovakian"

Petra Kvitova and other Czech players were referred to as "Czechoslovakians" in a pop up box titled "Wimbledon's Game Set and Facts" during the World No. 9's first-round match against Jasmine Paolini.

Kvitova won the first set of the encounter, but struggled in the second as her Italian opponent briefly took control. She found her footing and broke early in the third set before closing the match 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in her favor.

A fact box, which is a regular feature during matches that provides insights into the tournament and players' profiles, popped up during the first-round clash and referred to Kvitova as a "Czechoslavakian", an antiquated term from the past when the Czech Republic and Slovakia were one entity.

"Petra Kvitova (Czech No. 1) is one of the 11 Czechoslovakians entered in the ladies singles draw, four of whom are ranked inside the top 20," read the fact box.

A tennis fan took to twitter to express her astonishment at Wimbledon referring to Kvitova and other players as "Czechoslovakians" instead of "Czech".

"Czechoslovakians? Wimbledon is so stuck in the 90s," wrote a fan.

"Czechoslovakians? Wimbledon is so stuck in the 90s," wrote a fan.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg also expressed his disbelief at the error being overlooked.

"Czechoslovakia hasn’t been on the map for *THIRTY* years. How does a person not realize midway through typing that incredibly long word (16 letters!) that they should reconsider?" Rothenberg wrote.

Ben Rothenberg



"Czechoslovakia hasn't been on the map for *THIRTY* years. How does a person not realize midway through typing that incredibly long word (16 letters!) that they should reconsider?" Rothenberg wrote.

Tennis podcaster Craig Shapiro chimed in and agreed with Rothenberg, reacting to his tweet.

"Wow, haven’t seen that word for a minute," Shapiro wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

One fan noted: "Not just that ..it's a country that no longer exists as one ! So basically it's straight simple factually incorrect ! Not expected of them"

Another pointed out: "And the stat isn't even correct! They totally forgot Schmiedlova and Hruncakova"

Petra Kvitova's grass season so far

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Wimbledon

Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is a formidable opponent on grass for any player. She opened her 2023 grass season with a bang, clinching her second title of the year after the Miami Open at the bett1open in Berlin without dropping a set.

She earned a straight-set victory over third seed Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the tournament, making it her first win over a top 10 player on grass since 2011. She overcame World no. 21 Donna Vekic in the title clash. The victory also placed her in the top 10 in rankings.

The World No. 9 withdrew from the subsequent Eastbourne International citing fatigue. The defending champion at the tournament, who had been struggling with injuries, announced her withdrawal from on of her "favorite stops on tour".

"I'm very sad that I have to withdraw from the tournament in Eastbourne and not have the chance to defend my title. It's one of my favorite stops on tour and I wish everyone a great week," she said.

Kvitova is currently competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships where she will clash with the winner between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Nuria Diaz in the second round on Friday, July 7.

