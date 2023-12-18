"So sweet" - Chris Evert and Mardy Fish react to legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam's emotional moment with son Will McGee at PNC Championship

Annika Sörenstam's 12-year-old son, Will McGee, dominated the headlines at the 2023 PNC Championship, much to the delight of everyone watching.

The mother and son duo finished 11th in the 20-team event on the back of shooting 67 in the scramble format. Overwhelmed with pride and joy at the end of the stretch, McGee shed a few tears at the final hole.

"It's the best week of my year, my life, and it's so much fun being able to do it with her," an overwhelmed McGee exclaimed during an interview besides his mother.

Former American world No. 7 Mardy Fish caught in on the duo's heartwarming exploits and had a very sweet message for them in store.

He described them as one of his "favorite" families. Fish also considered it a huge honor to have played golf in the past with Sörenstam. He concluded by vouching for Will, referring to him as a "cool dude."

"One of my favorite families I’ve met through this crazy life. Getting to play golf with Annika is an honor. Will is such a cool dude too," Fish was quoted saying.

Sörenstam quickly responded to her friend, Fish's tweet, with a cordial "thank you."

Fish, an avid golfer himself, joined Sörenstam and her husband, Mike McGee, earlier this year in January at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament to play a bit of golf as per reports.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert also chimed in with her love for the duo.

"This is so sweet!" Evert said.

