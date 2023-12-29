“So tired of these mfs”, “Worst is Venus Williams still playing” – Tennis fans react to former doubles No. 1 Elena Vesnina announcing 2024 comeback

Tennis fans on the internet have not taken well to the news of former doubles World No. 1 Elena Vesnina announcing her comeback in the year 2024.

Vesnina took up professional tennis in 2002 and has enjoyed decent success on the singles circuit. Her doubles career, however, has been the more illustrious one. She has won three singles and 19 doubles titles, including four at the Grand Slam events, so far.

The Russian also secured a gold in doubles and a silver in mixed doubles at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, respectively. She reached the pole position in the doubles ranking on June 11, 2018. She has been inactive on the tour since her Tokyo Olympics appearance in 2021. In May 2023, she gave birth to her second child named Anna.

Vesnina recently took to social media to communicate her decision to get back on tour in 2024.

"Hello 2024, are you ready for my comeback? Let's do it. See you guys next year on the court," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Fans online were not shy about expressing their discontent over Vesnina's comeback news. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that the WTA needs a "retirement plan".

"Jesus WTA need to come up with a retirement plan or something I’m so tired of these mfs and these “comebacks”. Go away damn," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan dragged Venus Williams into the conversation and decried her continued presence on the tennis court.

"The worst is Venus Williams still playing. She’d never make it through qualifiers into a Main Draw, so she has to get WCs for every tournament and then loses in The first round in 80% of them. She needs to go away ASAP. She’s terrible," the fan tweeted.

A third fan chimed in with their disbelief at the news.

"Not another comeback oml," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Venus Williams: "Very difficult to play tennis when your body won't stop swelling"

American tennis player Venus Williams at a press conference.

In the 2023 season, Venus Williams participated in two Grand Slam events — Wimbledon and the US Open. She, however, crashed out of both the tournaments early.

The American suffered an injury to her knee while playing against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the first round at Wimbledon. She recently opened up about her struggle with the knee during the latter half of the season.

"I went to Wimbledon and sadly slipped in the third game of the match and got injured. I spent the whole summer pretty injured with my knee. I didn't want to miss US Open, made it there, but definitely not my best performance after so much time off after Wimbledon," she said.

The former World No. 1 continued that it was very tough to sustain a high level of tennis with an ailing body.

"So, I decided not to play anymore the rest of the year and just give my knee a chance to heal. It's very difficult to play tennis or any sport when you have like the swelling cycle, when your body won't stop swelling," she added.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"