Tennis fans were reminded of Venus Williams and Serena Williams on seeing Coco Gauff dancing after her Citi Open win in Washington on Sunday, August 6.

Gauff defeated fourth-seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the summit clash to win her second WTA event this year. The American remained unconquerable without dropping a single set throughout the Washington tournament as she delivered seven aces and won 62 points in her encounter against the Greek.

In her victory speech, the teen thanked God and her church family for their constant prayers and support. Gauff was also seen shaking a leg after her triumph which brought back the memories of Venus and Serena for the fans.

The fans on Twitter were elated at the American's performance after an early Wimbledon exit.

"Coco, I am very happy for you. What a great performance. By the way, your dance was so cute! Regards from Poland," a user tweeted.

"Coco, I am very happy for you. What a great performance. By the way, your dance was so cute! Regards from Poland," a user tweeted.

Another user wrote:

"Yes, twirl on em! Keep celebrating Coco. You deserve to have fun out there too!"

"Yes, twirl on em! Keep celebrating Coco. You deserve to have fun out there too!"

One more fan credited Gauff's new advisor Brad Gilbert for her success, saying

"She did the same dance Venus did after one of her grand slam wins. So he lifted the skirt. Yaaass, she is feelin this win. Go CoCo. BG is a great addition. Wanted him to team up with Serena for 24-30, oh well."

"She did the same dance Venus did after one of her grand slam wins. So he lifted the skirt. Yaaass, she is feelin this win. Go CoCo. BG is a great addition. Wanted him to team up with Serena for 24-30, oh well."

A fan noticed a resemblance between Gauff's dance and the celebrations of the Williams sisters.

"The dance at the end is so Williams sisters coded," the fan said.

Marty @Svitoflopina

"The dance at the end is so Williams sisters coded"

Herer are a few more reactions:

"Coco bean I have to be honest: I was rooting for you, goes without saying but I thought @mariasakkari would be too strong after how she dispatched @JPegula yesterday...... am sooooooooo happy. I cried. Tears of joy!! Congratulations Champ ....about bloody time"

"Next up for Coco: stop being Iga's pigeon! Time to turn that one-sided 0-7 h2h around. I want to see her destroy Swiatek in Montreal! Let's go Coco!"

Coco Gauff feels confident after beating high-caliber players

Maria Sakkari and Coco Gauff with their respective Citi Open trophies.

In the post-match press conference, Coco Gauff admitted to gaining confidence after beating higher-ranked players during her successful Citi Open campaign. She said:

"The caliber of players I have beat this week was probably the strongest out of all of the tournaments I've played. I've played Bencic, who had a match point against Iga in Wimbledon, and then Samsonova, defending champion, and then obviously Maria who is top 10, as well, yeah, this is definitely one of those weeks where I gain a lot of confidence."

The American further pointed out that she played with more freedom against lower-ranked players in New Zealand earlier this year when she won the Auckland Open.

"When you're playing higher-ranked players, you're not as free in the moment. I feel like when you're playing lower-ranked players, no discredit to them, but you feel like your ranking is there for a reason. So when these moments come 30-All, you do feel like you're the one who is going to come out of it, whereas today you're not as sure," added Coco Gauff.

Gauff locked horns with three players ranked above 20 -- Sakkari, Belinda Bencic, and Liudmila Samsonava -- en route her Citi Open triumph, on the other hand, the American played just one player from the aTop 50 -- Zhu Lin -- during her time at the Auckland Open.

