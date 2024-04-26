"Sob fr oh my God" - Coco Gauff shares her disbelief as 'craziest' fan tattooes American's name on her body at Madrid Open 2024

Coco Gauff expressed her amazement as her fan got a tattoo of the American's name on her arm during the 2024 Madrid Open.

Gauff revealed that a fan asked her to sign her arm, promising to get it tattooed. True to her word, the fan later shared a clip from a tattoo parlor where she was getting Gauff’s signature and an outline of the tennis star inked on her arm.

Gauff shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday, April 25, that documented this extraordinary fan encounter. In the first story, Gauff expressed her surprise, describing the fan as the "sweetest soul" and the "craziest fan". The American then urged her followers to watch the next two stories for more context.

"I normally don't record videos like this, but I had the craziest fan. She is the sweetest soul, but I'm about to post. Just watch the next two posts," Gauff can be heard saying in the clip.

In the second story, the 20-year-old shared a clip of her meeting the fan after winning her second-round match against Arantxa Rus in Madrid. The fan asked Gauff to sign her arm and revealed her plan to get it tattooed.

"post-match she had me sign her arm and said she was gonna tat that and this outline of me on her," Gauff wrote in her caption.

The final clip was a repost from the fan's Instagram story, where she can be seen at a tattoo parlor, getting Gauff’s signature and an outline inked on her arm.

"and she actually got it tatted. MADRID ENERGY IS DIFFERENT! SOB fr. oh my god," Gauff wrote, reacting to the video.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff will take on Dayana Yastremska in the Madrid 3R

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Coco Gauff will face 31st seed Dayana Yastremska in a third-round match at the 2024 Madrid Open on Friday, April 26.

Gauff, the third seed in the Madrid draw, has had a remarkable journey to the third round. The American served her opponent Arantxa Rus a double bagel in the second round. The match, which took place at the Manolo Santana Stadium, saw Gauff dominate the Dutch with a score of 6-0, 6-0 in just 51 minutes.

Yastremska, on the other hand, had a more challenging path to the third round. In her Round of 64 match against Emiliana Arango, Yastremska had to fight back after losing the first set, eventually winning with a score of 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.

This will be the first time Gauff and Yastremska will face each other on the WTA tour. The winner of this match will face either 18th seed Madison Keys or Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 16.

In the doubles category, Gauff teamed up with fellow American Taylor Townsend after her usual partner, Jessica Pegula, had to pull out because of an injury. The fourth-seeded duo is set to face Anna Bondar and Tereza Mihalikova in the first round.