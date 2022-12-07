Sofia Kenin excited about making winning return to France after missing French Open; beats Dayana Yastremska in Angers opener

Sofia Kenin has expressed delight at returning to France for the first time since the 2021 French Open. The American was forced to skip Roland Garros in May due to an ankle injury.

She arrived in the French city of Angers to compete in a WTA 125k tournament, where she took on Dayana Yastremska in the first round on Tuesday. After a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win over the Ukrainian, the American posted a few pictures from her match on Twitter, writing:

"Feels good to be back in France."

Sofia Kenin hit the ground running against Yastremska, breaking her serve in the first game of the match. She held onto her lead, winning the first set without too much difficulty.

The American broke once again at the start of the second set and broke once more to romp home to victory in just over an hour.

Sofia Kenin to face Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of WTA 125k Angers

Kenin in action at the 2022 San Diego Open

Sofia Kenin will lock horns with World No. 53 Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the WTA 125k Angers tournament on the indoor hardcourts at Arena Loire on Wednesday.

Kalinina outclassed American Katrina Scott in her first match, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Kenin and Kalinina have met three times before, with the 2020 Australian Open champion leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their first meeting came in Orlando in 2017, with Kenin winning 6-4, 6-1. They met again a week later at Wesley Chapel, with Kalinina winning after Kenin retired in the third set. The American won their third encounter a month later in Rancho Santa Fe in three sets.

