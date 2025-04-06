Sofia Kenin makes her feelings known on facing Jessica Pegula in all-American Charleston Open final

WTA star Sofia Kenin recently shared her feelings about the All-American showdown against Jessica Pegula. Ahead of the Charleston Open finals, Kenin expressed excitement, despite the competitive nature of the match, that it would still be an American winning the trophy. She also dropped a hilarious response to the odds of winning against the experienced star.

Sofia Kenin advanced to the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open final by defeating Amanda Anisimova in a showdown that ended with a walkover. The American booked her match against Jessica Pegula by overcoming multiple challenges against Daria Kasatkina, Anna Kalinskaya and other tough rivals. She is now looking forward to adding her sixth tour-level singles title, with Jessica Pegula standing as a major hurdle.

Kenin appeared to be all smiles while discussing her feelings before the upcoming matchup against Pegula. During a conversation with Tennis Channel, the WTA star spoke highly of the upcoming match between the two American nationals.

"Well, one American is going to win the title, so that's great! I think it's great for American tennis, for the crown, and for everyone," she said.

Highlighting the tricky court conditions, the WTA star mentioned how she would focus on giving her best.

"I'm excited for the match tomorrow! She played well obviously so, I've got nothing to lose. I'm gonna come out swinging and if you can make the conditions a little bit easier, it would be nice to have a fair shot tomorrow," she added.

On being reminded that the conditions affect both players equally, she cheekily responded:

"I usually tend to overexaggerate and say it only affects me."

Jessica Pegula currently leads the head-to-head record against Sofia Kenin. In a total of 5 matches played against the 26-year-old, Pegula managed to win three.

Sofia Kenin extends a touching message to Amanda Anisimova

Sofia Kenin at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin recently extended a gesture of sympathy for her semifinal rival Amanda Anisimova. The WTA star addressed the concerning situation after her compatriot had to retire mid-match because of back issues. During the post-match on-court interview, she wished Anisimova a speedy recovery as the long and tiring clay court season awaits.

"I told her I hope she feels better and recovers well because it’s a long clay swing and she’s been playing some great tennis throughout the year. I wish her the best of luck and I really hope she feels better," she said.

After Anisimova's abrupt exit, Kenin will look forward to winning her 6th ATP tour title. Her last showdown against Jessica Pegula took place in 2024 when the 31-year-old defeated her at the US Open.

