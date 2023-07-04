Coco Gauff's 2023 Wimbledon campaign came to an end at the first hurdle, with the American falling to compatriot Sofia Kenin on Monday.

Gauff, who had reached the third round at SW19 last year, managed to fight back in the second set after losing the first, but it was ultimately not enough. Kenin eventually pulled through with a solid 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win to reach the second round, where she will take on Wang Xinyu.

Speaking at her press conference afterwards, Gauff spoke about her expectations of Sofia Kenin coming into the match, admitting that she knew the World No. 128 would be playing with a lot of motivation.

With Kenin being a former Australian Open champion, who is languishing outside the top 100 now only because of constant injury lay-offs, Gauff stated that she expected the former World No. 4 to play like she had nothing to lose.

The 19-year-old was hoping she could sustain a similar level herself, which, unfortunately, did not happen.

"She had nothing to lose today. Obviously she won a Grand Slam, but she's in a tough spot in her career. So I knew coming in she would play with a lot of motivation."

"It was all about how I would play today and how I would take care of my end of the court. I did in certain moments, but obviously not a enough," Gauff said.

The duo had met in Auckland earlier this year, where Gauff scored a dominant straight-sets win over Kenin on her way to taking the title. Recalling that match, the World No. 7 conceded that she knew their Wimbledon encounter would be a tough match but was hoping she could achieve the same result once again.

"I mean, yes. I played her in Auckland. She actually played well that match, too. I think I just took care a little bit of things. It was a 4-4 match. It wasn't like an easy, straight-set win, to be honest."

"I knew she would play with even more or that same level intensity. It was all about how I would bring it," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff expects Sofia Kenin to get back to her usual level soon

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Having run out of protected rankings to use, Sofia Kenin had to come through the Wimbledon qualifiers this year, which ultimately helped her grow in confidence, believes Coco Gauff. Seeded 23rd in qualifying, Kenin downed ninth seed Taylor Townsend in the final round to reach the main draw at SW19.

Gauff further added that the 24-year-old, still being young, has every shot of regaining her old form very soon, especially given the way she played against her.

"Yeah, I mean, I knew that with three wins under her belt from quallies, I knew she was going to be playing with confidence. Yeah, I mean, it's always possible for somebody to get back to that level. She's still on the younger end of her career. I think with how she played today, it shouldn't be too long," Coco Gauff said.

