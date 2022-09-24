Sofia Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The seventh edition of the 2022 Sofia Open will be held from September 26 to October 2.

Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner returns to defend his crown and is the top seed. The Italian youngster has been one of the most consistent players on the tour this season. He almost scored a win over eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, but lost the contest in five sets after previously holding a match point.

For Sinner, the tournament is a great opportunity for him to make a play for the season-ending ATP Finals. With just four more spots up for grabs, a win in the Bulgarian capital would boost his chances of qualifying for the year-end championships.

2022 Canadian Open champion Pablo Carreno Busta is the second seed, while local hero Grigor Dimitrov is seeded third. Lorenzo Musetti rounds out the top four seeds. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has been given a wildcard to compete here, along with Dimitar Kuzmanov and Alexander Lazarov.

The Swiss recently scored a win over 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev at the Moselle Open and seems to be finding his footing on the tour once again. Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Nikoloz Bailashivili and Fabio Fognini are among some of the other big names in contention this week.

Hubert Hurkacz, Gael Monfils and Alexander Bublik were also set to compete here, but withdrew prior to the start of the tournament. Nevertheless, with plenty of big names and in-form players vying for the title, it promises to be a fantastic week of tennis. So here's all the information regarding where one can watch the action happening at the Sofia Open this week:

Sofia Open channel and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Eclat - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN International - Latin America.

Discovery - India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

