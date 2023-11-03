Sofia Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2023 ATP season is winding down, with the Sofia Open being one of the last few tournaments on the calendar. It will be held from November 6-11.

Alexander Zverev is the lone top 10 player in the field here and thus leads the draw as the top seed. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda were due to compete as well, but withdrew for varying reasons.

The tournament offers players a chance to gain some points in order to boost their ranking for the upcoming season. On that note, here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the Sofia Open?

It is a rather new addtion to the men's circuit, with the inaugural edition being hosted back in 2016. It has been a part of the ATP 250 series since its inception. This will be eighth edition of the event. Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are among the former champions at the venue.

The tournament wasn't a part of the ATP Tour this year. However, with the ongoing crisis between Israel and Gaza, the Tel Aviv Open had to be canned. The Sofia Open organizers were one of the few who stepped up to replace it and were awarded a single year license by the ATP.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Players

Lorenzo Musetti is the second seed at the Sofia Open.

2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev has been given the top billing for this edition of the Sofia Open. He has won a couple of titles this year and seems poised to make an apperance at the ATP Finals yet again.

Lorenzo Musetti follows Zverev as the second seed. While he hasn't quite matched his success from last year, the Italian has had his moments this season. He's one of the few players to score a win over Novak Djokovic this year, achieving the feat at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Adrian Mannarino and Jan-Lennard Struff are the third and fourth seeds respectively. The former has nabbed a couple of titles this season, while the latter reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Madrid.

Sebastian Baez, Fabian Marozsan and Robero Bautista Agut are some of the other well-known names in the mix.

Schedule

The main draw will commence with the first round matches from Monday, November 6. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be contested on Thursday and Friday. The singles and doubles finals will be played on Saturday, November 11.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2023 Sofia Open is €562,815. The winner will walk away €85,605 richer and receive 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada and UK can watch the Sofia Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.