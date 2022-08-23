"Some days I wanna look like I belong in a metal band and somedays I wanna look like I belong in a flower field" - Coco Gauff reflects on her fashion style

Coco Gauff recently stated that the way she dresses depends on her mood on the day.

In a video for Vogue titled "24 hours with Coco Gauff," the 18-year-old discussed her varied fashion style.

"Some days I wanna look like I belong in a metal band and then some days I wanna look like I belong in a flower field. So, just depends on what I feel like that day," Gauff said.

In the video, Gauff meets with executives from New Balance and picks her favorite accessories from a bunch of different options.

"I think my favorite ones were these," Gauff said. "I like the superhero. You guys know that. And then the rings, putting in fun color or mixing different textures."

Gauff can then be seen admiring her brand new shoes - the Coco CG1 - and admiring the fact that her brothers' names are on the laces along with her parents' on the back.

"So this is actually my favorite part, when people ask me about my shoe that I've shown," she said. "Obviously no one's seen this one yet. My favorite is my brother's names on the laces and nd then also the basketball and the track on the back of the shoe for my parents."

The teenager concluded by discussing her quote on the side of the shoe.

"And then the 'you can change the world with your racket' quote is definitely one I've said a lot. When I first said it didn't think it would end up on a shoe but, it's pretty cool. I feel like I like a sporty, stylish type of vibe," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff to begin 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland

Gauff at National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9

Coco Gauff recently confirmed her decision to play in the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of the 2023 season.

The ASB Classic will return to action for the first time in three years after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. The last time the tournament took place, soon-to-be retired Serena Williams was crowned the winner after defeating compatriot Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff revealed her excitement at returning to Auckland and said the city was "unique to the tour."

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour."

The 2023 ASB Classic will be held from January 2-8.

