Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently opened up on how the former deals with on-court losses.

Fritz sits in the ninth spot in the men's world rankings, making him the only US player to currently be in the Top 10. Notably, he has been competing on the tour since September 2015.

The 26-year-old has experienced multiple highs and lows in his nearly nine-year-long career. Reaching a career-high rank of World No. 5 and winning the Indian Wells Open 2022 are some of the peaks Fritz has touched thus far.

However, he has not played a semifinal at the Grand Slams after 30 main-draw appearances and recently lost to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2024.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle revealed that the American is uncomplicated in his head while dealing with losses.

Riddle sat down for a conversation on the latest episode of the Sportsish podcast and stated that all it takes for Fritz to move on from a loss is a prolonged hug from her.

"He [Taylor Fritz] can move on from things pretty quickly. I think some guys kind of get upset and shut down but he just wants me to cuddle him. I appreciate it as opposed to what the opposite could be. But then when you get those big wins then it’s all the more special," she said. (at 42:09)

Riddle claimed that coaches hold a similar opinion of Fritz's ability to put a loss behind him.

"Taylor’s really good at dealing with it, that’s something that his coaches have always said that he’s so strong mentally, which is so important in tennis. That’s like 70 percent of the game in tennis, the mental strength," she added.

Taylor Fritz reached Delray Beach Open 2024 final

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz made it to the final of the Delray Beach Open 2024 by defeating compatriot Marcus Giron in straight sets in the semifinals at Delray Beach Stadium.

The defending champion fired ten aces and broke Giron four times during the match. He also hit 17 winners to win the match 7-6(8), 6-2 in an hour and 50 minutes.

He will take on Dallas Open 2024 winner Tommy Paul in the final. Paul has been in red-hot form lately and recently, he comfortably defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in just an hour.

In terms of head-to-head, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are tied 2-2.