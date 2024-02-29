"Some other idiot would have been managing Maria Sharapova's career" - Agent Max Eisenbud on his 'lucky' break that led to meeting 11-year-old Russian

Maria Sharapova's agent, Max Eisenbud, recently opened up about his 'lucky' break that brought him face-to-face with the then 11-year-old Russian, and ultimately led to the start of their professional relationship.

Sharapova's father Yuri relocated his daughter from Russia to Florida in order for her to attend the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy (now IMG Academy) in Bradenton. This move proved to be a pivotal moment in her career.

Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles, reached the World No. 1 ranking, earned an Olympic medal, and joined an elite group of only ten women to accomplish the career Grand Slam throughout her career.

While speaking to Andy Roddick in a recent episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Eisenbud shared the story of how he became Sharapova's agent. Eisenbud began his career at IMG, a renowned global tennis management company, in 1999.

Shortly after joining IMG, Eisenbud was sent to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he first met an 11-year-old Maria Sharapova and her father, Yuri.

"I think it's pretty important because I was supposed to start my career in Cleveland, Ohio, and I got a place rented. I was supposed to start in March, and about two weeks before, they [IMG] called me and said, 'Listen, we don't want you to come to Cleveland; we want you to go down to IMG Academy. There's a lot of young players down there; they're driving us nuts; they're calling the agents all the time; they're not happy.' I went down there and met 11-year-old Maria Sharapova," Eisenbud said (at 09:29).

Reflecting on his early interactions with the Sharapovas, Eisenbud expressed that he was "lucky" to get the opportunity to work with the former World No. 1. He also stated that he was grateful that "some other idiot" was not managing her.

"I tell the story all the time that if they hadn't moved me to Bradenton, some other idiot would have been managing Sharapova's career. So that was one of the lucky things," he added.

Eisenbud, who is also a former college tennis player, was able to provide valuable support to Maria and her father, assisting with training sessions, visa applications, and travel arrangements. The partnership between Eisenbud and the Sharapovas flourished, leading Yuri to contact Eisenbud's office in Cleveland and request his services as his daughter's agent.

This marked the beginning of a successful working relationship between the pair.

"I got there when she was 11, and I was still playing good tennis. I was playing hitting with her. They had all sorts of issues, including visa issues, and I was just in the right place at the right time and was doing minor things like booking their hotels and doing their visas. All the little things to make their lives easier and having beers at night with her dad, and the next thing you know, he calls Cleveland and says, 'Max is my guy,' and that's how it happened to me," Max Eisenbud said.

Maria Sharapova won her first Grand Slam at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships

Maria Sharapova and her father Yuri with the 2004 Wimbledon Championships title

Maria Sharapova won a total of five Grand Slam titles in her career. She won the French Open twice — in 2012 and 2014 — the Australian Open in 2008, Wimbledon in 2004, and the US Open in 2006.

Sharapova's first Grand Slam title came at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships. During that campaign, she defeated the likes of qualifier Yuliya Beygelzimer, Anne Keothavong, Daniela Hantuchova, and Amy Frazier.

In the quarterfinals, the then-17-year-old defeated Ai Sugiyama 5-7, 7-5, 6-1. The Russian went on to beat Lindsay Davenport in the semifinals with a score of 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-1, securing her spot in the final.

In the championship match, Maria Sharapova faced the two-time defending champion Serena Williams and emerged victorious in straight sets (6-1, 6-4).