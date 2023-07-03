"Some of these journalists don't even try" - Victoria Azarenka questioned about Russia at Wimbledon press conference leaves tennis fans disgusted

Tennis fans have expressed their disappointment after Victoria Azarenka was asked an awkward Russian question by a journalist at the 2023 Wimbledon. After missing out on the prestigious slam last season owing to the authorities placing a ban on Belarusian and Russian players as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, Azarenka has returned to the grass courts in hopes of delivering a promising result.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old felt no animosity from the crowd, which can be attributed to her participation as a neutral. However, Victoria Azarenka caught the attention of fans after a ludicrous press conference incident.

Most recently, the Belarusian was asked what Wimbledon means to Russia and the role it plays in culture by a journalist. The question, although political, was deemed irrelevant due to Azarenka's Belarusian nationality, which almost immediately sidelined it.

After the poor question was quickly shut down by Azarenka, tennis fans poured in multiple reactions on Twitter and commented on the journalist's silly inquiry.

Adam_Addicott @AdamAddicott Q. What does Wimbledon mean to Russia? Is it big over there? Just in terms of the part it plays in culture.



VICTORIA AZARENKA: You do know I'm not from Russia, right?



One fan mocked media representatives and compared people's unachievable dreams with what journalists bring to the table.

"If you ever think you can’t go after your dreams kids, just remember these people make it into the media room at Wimbledon."

Another fan pointed out how some journalists hardly try and yet give rise to such occasions worthy of a debate.

M.I.A @B_canadian2 @AdamAddicott Some of these journalists really don't even try @AdamAddicott Some of these journalists really don't even try

Przemooo @przemooo84 🤯 @AdamAddicott Those “journalists” should be banned from attending press conferences @AdamAddicott Those “journalists” should be banned from attending press conferences 👀😬🤯

Tennis Twit @TennisTweetts1 @AdamAddicott no homework done by that journo no homework done by that journo @AdamAddicott 😂😂😂 no homework done by that journo

ZM @zam__16 @AdamAddicott I would love to see Vika’s reaction when this question was asked. @AdamAddicott I would love to see Vika’s reaction when this question was asked. 😂

Nina @Seatree12 @AdamAddicott @onefaithgirl They have all been sent a memo to provoke players to speak against Russia. @AdamAddicott @onefaithgirl They have all been sent a memo to provoke players to speak against Russia.

Victoria Azarenka moves to Wimbledon second-round

Day One: The Championships - Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon 2023

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has prevailed over her first-round challenge and has successfully advanced into Wimbledon's second round.

The Belarusian got the better of Yuan Yue in the event's starting round, and after stumbling across a challenge posed by the latter, she eventually wrapped up the match with a scoreline of 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Following her victory, Azarenka opened up about her experience in a press conference and expressed her delight upon returning to the prestigious grounds of the All-England Club.

“Just like I never left, honestly. It feels good to be playing here. I felt like I was very welcomed everywhere. I have been very supported everywhere. And I really appreciate that part," Azarenka spoke.

Victoria Azarenka's best performance in SW19 came at the 2011 edition of the event, when she accomplished the milestone of reaching the semi-finals, and then later in 2012, she delivered the same result.

The Belarusian will now take on Argentinian Nadia Podoroska in the Championship's second round.

