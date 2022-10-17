"Some kid saw my short socks and thought I was Andy Roddick" - Reilly Opelka takes a cheeky dig at former World No. 1

World No. 35 Reilly Opelka recently took a cheeky dig at former World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

Roddick, who is perhaps best known for his rocket serve, was also known for wearing extremely short socks.

Opelka took to social media to joke that during a recent practice session, a child thought he was Andy Roddick because of his "short socks."

"Some kid saw my short socks and thought I was Andy Roddick," Opelka tweeted.

"I’ve come to hate tradition; And, obviously, tennis is all tradition" - Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka plays a forehand against Carlos Taberner on Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

During a recent chat with GQ, Reilly Opelka didn't hold back on his views regarding tennis.

The big-serving American revealed that he hated the sport's traditional nature, especially after getting deeper into fashion and art.

"I’ve come to hate tradition. And, obviously, tennis is all tradition," Opelka said. "Look at Wimbledon—that’s what it is. And it’s not for me. The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis."

Opelka was fined $10,000 at the 2021 US Open for carrying a totem bag to the court during his matches. He pointed out the lack of creativity in the players' kits, calling it "sad."

"The kits themselves, they’re all the same colors, they’re all so similar," he continued. "Every brand does their photoshoots at Indian Wells, so the vibe is the exact same. There’s nothing unique about it anymore, and it’s sad."

When asked why the sport does not turn tunnel walks into mini-fashion walks, Reilly Opelka pointed out that tennis has a "conservative culture."

"We’re a solo sport. Anything goes wrong with us, there’s a direct effect. So I think the way the business structure of tennis is set up breeds a sort of conservative culture, where everyone’s so scared to be different," he added.

On the professional front, it has been a rather successful season for the six-foot-eleven-inch American, with two titles - Houston and Dallas - to his name. He also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 17 in July.

However, Opelka has been out of action since the Citi Open in Washington due to injury.

