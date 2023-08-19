"Some don't like it... It's helping me" - Aryna Sabalenka expresses differing view on Ons Jabeur's complaint about heavy balls after Cincinnati QF win

Aryna Sabalenka, the current World No. 2, has acknowledged that the weather conditions in Cincinnati, Ohio, are helping her control the ball in comparison to many other players, notably Ons Jabeur, who are not comfortable with heavy balls.

After experiencing shoulder pain from playing heavier balls at the Cincinnati Open, the current World No. 5 questioned players like Iga Swiatek who wanted to convert to heavier balls.

Aryna Sabalenka sailed through to the semifinals of the 2023 Western and Southern Open by defeating Ons Jabeur in a breeze, winning in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) during their quarterfinal showdown on Friday, August 18. Due to her right foot injury, the Tunisian star exited the Cincinnati Open with a dark cloud hanging over her.

The Belarusian has the upper hand over Ons Jabeur with a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head. However, Jabeur had the last laugh at the 2023 Wimbledon, defeating the Belarusian in a thrilling three-set match (6-7, 6-4, 6-3). This victory not only curbed Aryna Sabalenka's impressive streak in London but also ended her bid for the second Grand Slam of her career.

Following her victory over Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka had a press conference where she received multiple questions regarding the weather in Cincinnati as well as the comments of many players about the bouncing of the ball. When asked how she liked it, she responded cheerfully that it is fairly comfortable for her and has boosted her game.

"I don't know. I mean, so far I like these balls. I think for my game it's helping me because my shots are getting even more heavier and even more tough to play against. I don't know. I don't want to complain against these balls (smiling). But, yeah, I know some of the players doesn't really like it because, I mean, it's heavy, it's tough. If your body is not ready to play a long matches, not strong enough, then, yeah, it can become injury. If you asking my opinion, I like it (smiling)”.

Aryna Sabalenka made some interesting observations about the differences between the courts in Cincinnati and Montreal, pointing out that while the surface in Montreal is faster paced, it is bouncier in Cincinnati, and that it will take time for someone who has played many matches on the Montreal surface to adjust to the surface here.

“Well, it's just different, completely different surfaces here and Montreal. Like, Montreal is super fast. It's just different. Here, the ball bounce a lot higher. Just super different conditions. Yeah, I mean, it takes a little time to adjust to these conditions, especially if you been playing in Montreal till the last stages of the tournament".

Aryna Sabalenka mopped up the court during the rain delay in her third-round match against Daria Kasatkina at the Cincinnati Open

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

Aryan Sabalenka improved her head-to-head edge over Daria Kasatkina to 4-2 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 14th seed on Thursday in the third round of the Western & Southern Open. However, it was not a walk in the park, since the game was delayed three times due to rain.

While waiting out a weather delay, Aryna Sabalenka took matters into her own hands by helping to dry the court. She took care of the areas that the dryers had missed by hand with a towel.

A video of Aryna Sabalenka comically complying with the request was posted to "The Tennis Letter," an official Twitter account.

“Aryna Sabalenka was helping out during the Kasatkina match. When the players are stepping in to dry the court, you know they're over the rain delays”.

The champion of the Australian Open will face off against Karolina Muchova, another formidable opponent, in today's Semifinals. In their previous meeting, Aryna Sabalenka fell in the 2023 French Open semifinals against the Czech player.