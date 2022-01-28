Some of Nick Kyrgios' antics were probably a little over the top, but this is an entertainment product: Sam Groth

Former player Sam Groth recently gave his take on the controversy between Nick Kyrgios and Michael Venus in the aftermath of their Australian Open quarterfinal. Groth opined that Venus shouldn't have called Kyrgios out for his conduct as it was par for the course in professional tennis.

According to Venus, Kyrgios acted like an "absolute k***" during the match, which took place on Wednesday. He also claimed the Aussie's lack of maturity is the main reason why he hasn't yet fulfilled his potential.

Speaking on Channel 9, Groth conceded that Kyrgios went "a little bit over the top" during the match. But he also suggested that the antics were justified, as tennis is packaged to the local fans as an "entertainment product".

"Some of the antics were probably a little bit over the top, but this is an entertainment product," Groth said. "We are producing it for the fans that come into the stands, and we're producing it for television and getting eyeballs on the screen that wouldn't normally be watching."

Groth further claimed that Venus was in no position to take potshots at Kyrgios given that he was out of the tournament. Groth also believes that while the crowd was partisan during the encounter, Venus should've taken it in stride.

"He's not doing it from here in Melbourne Park because he lost in the tournament," Groth said. "Throw barbs, but you're out of the tournament bud. Sorry Michael, I like you a lot, but there's a time and place."

"I get it, the crowd's rowdy, Nick's rowdy, but you were giving it back, you were part of it, you were in that battle," the Aussie added. "I'm not convinced it was the right way to go. I have known Michael for a long, long time. He is understandably a little bit bitter about the way things went down. It's a different crowd."

"My goal is to only bring new fans that may not be following tennis to watch tennis" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 11

Nick Kyrgios also gave his two cents on the topic after he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis won their semifinal encounter on Thursday. The controversial Aussie claimed that the tournament needed better viewership, before adding that his and Kokkinakis' game could play a role in making sure that fans tune in.

"I think the Australian Open, for the sport, we need more attention, we need more viewers," Kyrgios said. "My goal is to only bring new fans that may not be following tennis to watch tennis. If they flick on a match and they have Thanasi and me playing in an entertaining doubles match, they know nothing about tennis, if they watch that match just then, they probably would tune in next time."

Kyrgios went on to assert that he wouldn't attack his latest detractor, but he did mention that he respected his semifinal opponents "a lot more" than Michael Venus.

"As to Michael Venus, I'm not going to destroy him in this media conference room right now," Kyrgios said. "But Zeballos and Granollers are singles players. They've had great careers. I respect them a lot more than I respect Michael Venus."

Thanasi Kokkinakis, on his part stated that he and Nick Kyrgios had no intention to target their opponents personally. He added that they were just trying to play off the crowd's energy and that no disrespect was intended, even if Venus might have felt so.

"I think for the most part it's not us trying to disrespect the opponents," Kokkinakis said. "It's us trying to get the crowd going to just increase the atmosphere. Sometimes the opponents take it personally. That's what happened with the Croatians that we played, the No. 1 seeds. That's obviously Michael took offense to that."

"We're not doing anything directly to them to try and disrespect," he added. "We're just trying to get the crowd even more hyped, and then some of them take it personally."

