Big things were expected of Sloane Stephens after she won the 2017 US Open defeating the legendary Venus Williams and Serena Williams back-to-back in the semifinals and final. The triumph helped Stephens seal the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award, as she finished the season World No. 13.

However, despite a couple of quarterfinal runs in Grand Slams since then, the American has not been able to recreate that same magic. Regardless, the 30-year-old has no regrets about her tennis career whatsoever, terming it an "amazing" achievement she is incredibly proud of.

Speaking at her press conference after her 6-0, 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the 2023 French Open, the World No. 30 touched on the rigorous demands of the tennis calendar, admitting that it made hobbies impossible to pursue.

"I mean, obviously my tennis career has been amazing. My professional career outside of tennis has been amazing. I have been able to do incredible things, and a lot of the work and things behind the scenes I have been very proud of," Sloane Stephens said.

"I think that obviously with tennis being an 11-month sport it does limit you and the things you're passionate about outside of tennis that there is definitely some conflicting time, and I do think you have to make a lot of sacrifices in terms of whether it's going to be tennis or your other passions and things that you want to do, so that's obviously tough," she added.

At the same time, Sloane Stephens was happy about the things she has been able to accomplish outside tennis -- getting her college degree and master's degree, for instance. While the former World No. 3 was certain some people would call her an underachiever, she was not bothered by the accusation, as in her mind she has already accomplished all that she set out to.

"Yeah, some people may say that I didn't do everything I should have done in tennis, but I think in life when you can be proud of the things that you have done and the choices and decisions that you make for yourself, at the end of the day that's all that really matters," Sloane Stephens said.

"But I think in my tennis career I have been able to do all of the things that I have wanted to do. I have graduated college, I got my degree, got my master's degree, done everything I wanted to do, which has been really nice," she added.

"There are a lot of great stories and things that people don't speak about enough" - Sloane Stephens

2023 French Open - Day Two

Interestingly, Sloane Stephens did not think it was harsh for the media to judge athletes solely on their sporting achievements, as she felt that it was natural for the world we live in. While the American emphasized there were a lot of great stories out there, she understood that it was impossible for all of them to be covered.

"I think there are a lot of great stories and things that people don't speak about enough. I mean, that's just the world we live in, right? Not every single story is going to be covered and not every interesting thing in someone's life will be covered," Sloane Stephens said. "But it is what it is. You guys are here to watch me play tennis at the French Open."

