"Some people might be upset" - Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton & Frances Tiafoe decide who to 'date, dump, marry' between Drake, Justin Bieber & The Weeknd

American tennis stars Francis Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz are in Toronto for the ongoing National Bank Open. In an off-court activity recently, they played their favorites over three music stalwarts: Drake, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.A video was shared by the Tennis Channel on X, where all three American tennis stars played the classic game of &quot;Dump, Date, Marry,&quot; and they were asked to choose between Drake, Bieber, and The Weeknd. Tiafoe went first and made his choices with a wry smile. He said:&quot;That's tough, man. I gotta marry Drake. Justin, that's my guy. Date Justin. I gotta dump The Weeknd. Dumping The Weeknd is crazy, though. He’s actually performing right here, right now. Sorry, The Weeknd, but I gotta do it.&quot;Fritz went next and made similar choices. He admitted that he's not a big fan of The Weeknd.&quot;Some people might be upset with this one, but marry and date Justin Bieber, Drake, and then dump The Weeknd. I'm just not the biggest fan,&quot; Taylor Fritz said.Finally, Ben Shelton was in line next, and he added a comedic twist while trying to avoid online backlash. He said:&quot;I'm gonna dump The Weeknd. Date... this sounds whack. Y’all better not clip this. Justin Bieber next, and Drake on top.&quot;All three American tennis stars are looking towards their next challenge during the North American hard-court swing. They are striving hard in the lead-up to the US Open in New York.How are Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton doing in the ongoing US Open Series?After reaching his fourth consecutive quarterfinal at Washington, homeboy Frances Tiafoe was edged out by Ben Shelton, 7‑6(2), 6‑4. Tiafoe's recent form has been uneven. He reached the quarterfinal at Roland Garros but was upset in the second round by Cameron Norrie at the All England Club. In the ongoing National Bank Open, he has advanced to the second round and will face Aleksandar Vukic next.Meanwhile, World No. 4 Taylor Fritz eased into the top 8 with a 6‑3, 6‑4 win over Matteo Arnaldi at the Citi DC Open. However, the top seed was upset by Alejandro Fokina in a three-set thriller, 7‑6(3), 3‑6, 7‑5. At the Toronto Masters, Taylor Fritz will play the second round against Gabriel Diallo.As for as Ben Shelton is concerned, the young sensation began with a solid first-round win over Mackenzie McDonald in Washington. He defeated Tiafoe in the quarters to reach the semi-finals. But Fokina defeated him 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinal. In Toronto, Shelton will face fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the second round.