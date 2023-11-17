"Some players would not be happy" - Daniil Medvedev on potential challenges of introducing Laver Cup format at ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev has outlined the potential challenges associated with implementing the Laver Cup format at the ATP Finals.

Medvedev qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals by securing straight-sets wins over Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev. The Russian took on Carlos Alcaraz in his final group stage match, losing 4-6, 4-6 to the Spaniard and finishing second in the Red Group standings.

During his post-match press conference, the Russian was asked about his opinion on altering the ATP Finals format to resemble the Laver Cup, given that he had less at stake in his final group stage match as he had already claimed a spot in the semifinals.

The Laver Cup follows a unique format, awarding one point for a match win on Day 1, two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3, with the first team to accumulate 13 points winning the tournament.

However, Daniil Medvedev laid out the logistical issues with implemeting this format. He emphasized the need for a second arena and raised concerns about how switching between courts might upset the players.

"Yeah, I mean, tough to say. I would think more about something like last match at the same time. But for tournament, for tickets and stuff, not easy. Like this, they would have to have second arena. Some players would not be happy to play last match in the other arena, then come back to center. Tricky situation," Daniil Medvedev said.

The Russian also argued that there was plenty at stake for him in his clash against Alcaraz as the match determined his final standing within the group.

"But I think this format was here maybe since the start the same? I think it happens sometimes. But to be honest, I had a lot to play. After the match two days ago, I said, Oh good, I'm from the first place. But that was not the case. I had a lot to play," he added.

Additionally, the former World No. 1 reviewed his performance, stating that he performed better compared to his match against Zverev despite the loss.

"I think I tried my best. But, as I say, when you don't see from TV, I don't know how it looked from TV, but inside of me, I felt like I played a good match, actually much better than against Sascha in terms of my level. But I lost, pretty easy in a way. Tough to say for me, to be honest, at this moment," Daniil Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in ATP Finals SF

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Jannik Sinner in their fifth tour-level encounter this season on Saturday, November 18. Sinner has showcased impressive form in Turin, winning all three of his group stage matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune.

Medvedev enjoys a dominant 6-2 lead in their head-to-head record. However, it was the Italian who emerged victorious in their two most recent encounters, triumphing in the title clashes in Beijing and Vienna.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster clash in the second semifinal at the year-end championships. Their head-to-head record stands level at 2-2, with Djokovic securing the win in their latest clash in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final.