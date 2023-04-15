Barbora Krejcikova feels there is tension in the WTA locker room between the Russian and Ukrainian players, which has been created by certain Russian players with their stance on the ongoing war between the two countries. The Czech tennis star stressed that these players behave differently in the locker room than they do in the public domain.

The situation caused by the war recently took a turn for the worse on the WTA tour after Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko revealed that WTA CEO Steve Simon told her that she should not have a problem with Russian and Belarusian players' views on the war even if they are in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Krejcikova shed more light on the stressful situation in the WTA locker room. She went on to say that she avoids Russian players who create tension with their views.

"Yes, I feel it. On both sides," Barbora Krejcikova told BTU. "But there are some Russians who create it. They don't speak publicly, but we see what they do in the locker room. Personally, I try to avoid them."

The 2021 French Open singles champion further opened up about her support towards Ukraine. Krejcikova revealed that she has been in constant touch with the Ukrainians ever since the war began and has also offered help.

"I have been in contact with them since the beginning of the war. At the very beginning, I wrote to them to find out if everything was okay with them, if I could help in any way. I tried to support them. I know what is happening at home, I follow the news," she expressed on the same.

Krejcikova recently also announced that she will donate her earnings from the Billie Jean King Cup to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey earlier this year.

Barbora Krejcikova shares her views on Russian and Belarusian players taking part in the Olympics

Barbora Krejcikova competes during the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Ukraine v Czech Republic.

The doubles world No. 2 also shared her views on whether Russian and Belarusian players should be allowed to compete at next year's Olympic Games in Paris. As per Krejcikova, allowing a country that is waging war to be represented at the Olympics is against the ideals of the Games, and Russian and Belarusian athletes should thus not be allowed to compete at the Olympics while their countries are still engaged in war.

"I think that the Olympics have always been a celebration of friendship and peace. And if the country is waging an aggressive war, then it clearly does not respect these ideals. Anyone who supports an attack on a neighboring country has no place at the Olympics," Barbora Krejcikova opined.

Krejcikova and her Czech Republic teammates are currently involved in a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers tie against Ukraine. After Marketa Vondrousova beat Marta Kostyuk to give the Czech Republic an early lead, Krejcikova extended their lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Katarina Zavatska on Friday.

