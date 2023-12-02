"Some said Coco Gauff would never win a Grand Slam" - Christopher Eubanks calls out naysayers; believes compatriot 'can play against any opponent' & win lot more titles

American tennis player Christopher Eubanks is confident that Coco Gauff can face any opponent and secure numerous titles despite initial skepticism that she would never win a Grand Slam.

The Tennis Channel released an interview on Friday on their Twitter account, where the 27-year-old Eubanks stated that Gauff proved her critics wrong when she won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open back in September. What continues to matter most to Gauff and her team is success and how she can win more Grand Slams, he added.

"She has finally proved the naysayers wrong, some said that she would never win a Grand Slam. She's been able to do that, now it's about how many she will get. So there's still going to be outside expectations, there's still going to be people saying that she can never get more than one or the people doubting the validity of the US Open run.

It doesn't matter at this point. In her team and in her mind, she has done what she has done, now let's just continue to enjoy this process let's just continue to put in the work that got her to this point," Christopher Eubanks said.

Apart from winning the US Open, Coco Gauff won three other trophies in singles this year. She won the Western & Southern Open, Mubadala Citi DC Open and the ASB Auckland Open. In doubles, she partnered with Jessica Pegula and won the Miami Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Christopher Eubanks believes, "Sky's her limit," expressing support for 19-year-old Coco Gauff ahead of the 2024 season

During the interview with Tennis Channel on Friday, Christopher Eubanks said that sky is the limit for Coco Gauff and is optimistic that the World No. 3 will win more trophies in the future. He also mentioned that she plays well on all surfaces and can challenge any opponent.

"I think the sky's the limit. We have seen players before who kinda get their run and we've seen Iga be so dominant on clay. She has also done well on hard courts, not so much on grass. We've seen players who have favorite surfaces or maybe struggle on other times," Eubanks said.

He added that its a different scenario with Gauff.

"But not her, she can play on any surface. She can play against any opponent, in any condition, so that poses the opportunity for her to win a lot of more tournaments and the sky's the limit," Eubanks said.

Just like Gauff, this season was also Eubanks' best. He reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon back in July and achieved a career-high ATP ranking of 29th. He also won his first ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships by defeating Adrian Mannarino in the final.