Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a hilarious instance of not being able to get over her 'Nicole Kidman clap' at the 2024 Australian Open. She joked that it still made her reluctant to cheer for Fritz during his title-winning run at the 2024 Delray Beach Open.

The World No. 10 lifted the trophy for the second consecutive time at the event. In doing so, he became the second player in tournament history to win the event two years in a row after Jason Stoltenberg, who won the title in 1996 and 1997.

Riddle, who was present at the event, celebrated with Fritz's team in the player's box. The duo later posed for the cameras with the winner's trophy.

Morgan Riddle took to social media and referred to Nicole Kidman's 'baby seal clap' at the 2017 Oscars that became the target of several memes, and joked:

"Trying to cheer during this match but honestly someone Dmed me during AO i clap like nicole kidman and i still havent gotten over it," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Screengrab from Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram

The social media influencer also shared a picture of her complete look at the event. She teamed a white sweater with a beige pleated skirt. She accessorized the outfit with sunglasses, white pointed toe shoes, and a chic STAUD Clothing handbag.

"Match fit," she captioned the picture.

Screengrab from Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram

Taylor Fritz dispels fitness concerns after Delray Beach Open 2024 title win

2024 Australian Open - Day 10

Taylor Fritz successfully defended his title at the 2024 Delray Beach Open. The American clashed with friend and compatriot Tommy Paul and won 6-2, 6-3 on Monday, February 19.

Expand Tweet

In a post-match on-court interview, Fritz, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, laid questions about his fitness after his Davis Cup and Australian Open performances to rest.

“I think there were some questions about how I was physically feeling,” Fritz said as per the ATP website. “I didn't play one of the rubbers at Davis Cup. I wasn't feeling amazing after Australia, so it's great to come here and feel like I'm moving and physically I'm definitely there and can keep playing."

Fritz also spoke about "powering through" the weather conditions and the pressure of a title defense.

“I don't need to take any time off to recover and mentally, it was tough conditions, especially today. I kind of just powered through it. All the pressure was on me this week defending the title and I was able to get through it,” Fritz added.

The conditions throughout the event were windy with rain disrupting the summit clash.