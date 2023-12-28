"Someone who has never played tennis can admire Rafael Nadal but a tennis player admires him even more" - Roberto Bautista Agut

Roberto Bautista Agut said that Rafael Nadal would be admired more by someone who played tennis and knew him, rather than people who never played the sport.

The 37-year-old has established himself as one of the sport's all-time greats with his extraordinary career that saw him win 22 Grand Slam titles, which was a record until Novak Djokovic surpassed him.

Roberto Bautista Agut was asked in an interview whether the Serb was the best player in history. He responded by saying that Djokovic surpassed Nadal through his numbers.

The 35-year-old also said that while Nadal would be admired by someone who never played tennis, he would be admired even more by a tennis player as they would know the difficulties in achieving.

"By numbers Novak surpasses Nadal. He was talking about it with a friend at the gym. Someone who is not a fan or who has never played tennis can admire Rafa, but a tennis player or a friend of his admires him even more because he knows how complex and difficult it is to achieve everything these people have achieved," Bautista Agut told Marca.

The World No. 57 also said that fans would not know the "atrocities" done by the likes of Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

"A fan may have an idea, but he doesn't know what atrocities the 'Big Three' have done. It is something incredible and out of the ordinary," he added.

Rafael Nadal is set to return to action at the Brisbane International, which would be his first tournament since the 2023 Australian Open. The 37-year-old is currently ranked 670th in the world.

Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut have locked horns thrice

Rafael Nadal in action at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut have faced one another thrice so far, with the former leading 3-0 in the head-to-head.

The first meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 2014 Madrid Open, with Nadal winning 6-4, 6-3. They then locked horns in the fourth round of the 2017 French Open, and the King of Clay triumphed 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. On both these occasions, Nadal went on to win the respective tournaments

The most recent encounter between the two came in the second round of the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters, and this time, Nadal won 6-1, 6-1 to reach the third round. He went on to reach the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Fabio Fognini.

