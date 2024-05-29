David Goffin's first-round win at the 2024 French Open was marred by his dreadful experience with spectators in attendance. The crowd passionately rallied behind local rising star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard while creating a hostile atmosphere for Goffin.

Goffin and Mpetshi Perricard engaged in a closely contested battle for a spot in the second round, with the Belgian eking out a narrow 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory. The 33-year-old, who was subjected to jeers after sealing his win, responded by holding his finger to his ear, goading the crowd to boo louder as he exulted in his triumph.

Speaking to the press after his victory, David Goffin asserted that he had the right to rile up the crowd after being "insulted" throughout the three and a half hours on court.

L'Equipe journalist Quentin Moynet relayed the Belgian's account of his horrific experience, with Goffin revealing that a member of the crowd had even gone as far as spitting their gum at him.

"When you're insulted for 3.5 hours, you have to annoy the public a little. Clearly, it goes too far. It's total disrespect. Some people are there more to make a mess than to make a mess of things. Atmosphere today, someone spat their gum at me," Goffin said. (Translated from French).

Goffin emphasized that the issue with the French Open crowd wasn't unique to him, as many players had voiced similar complaints in the locker room.

The 33-year-old also disclosed that the extent of the crowd's hostility experienced at the claycourt Major isn't seen at the Australian Open, Wimbledon or the US Open.

"A lot of people are complaining. It's the echo that there is in the locker room and in the ATP authorities. I think that it only happens in France. At Wimbledon there is not that. In Australia either. The US Open is rather quiet here," he added.

David Goffin to take on Alexander Zverev in French Open 2R after win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

David Goffin at the 2024 French Open

Following his win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, David Goffin will face a formidable opponent in fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the second round of the 2024 French Open.

Zverev advanced to the second round after ending Rafael Nadal's potential final Roland Garros campaign with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in their blockbuster opening-round clash.

The German enjoys a 3-2 lead in his head-to-head against Goffin, including a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win in their most recent clash at the 2023 Italian Open. The winner of their match will face Luciano Darderi or Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the French Open.

