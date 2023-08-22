"Something productive for all players, what a shock" - Tennis fans applaud ATP's new minimum-wage policy

The ATP recently announced that they would provide minimum wages to the top 250 men's singles players competing on it's annual tour. This decision came as a pleasant surprise to the entire tennis world.

For a long time, there was a prevalent belief in the tennis community that the ATP was not doing enough to safeguard its players' financial interests. In an unexpected move, the men's governing body unveiled their minimum-wage policy, named "Baseline", in an effort to improve their focus on player wellbeing.

The Baseline scheme will be aimed at providing fixed incentives to male players ranked in the top 250 based on their performance, in the event that their prize-money earnings fall below a certain threshold. For the 2024 season, the ATP's top 100 will receive a minimum of $300,000, players ranked in the 101-175 range will receive $150,000, and players ranked in the 176-250 range will receive $75,000.

Aside from these minimum income levels, the organization will also financially support players who cannot play a full tour season due to injuries as per their rankings.

The Baseline policy will go into effect at the start of the 2024 men's tour. The newly announced scheme was lauded by the tennis community on social media.

One fan was happy that the men's governing body was doing something "productive" to protect its players. He also expressed interest in knowing whether the Baseline scheme would also cover doubles players.

"ATP doing something productive for all players, what a shock. Looks like the report a few months ago about a minimum income was correct!" he wrote "Would be interested to learn how they’re funding it and how (if?) they’re including doubles players," they wrote.

Another fan lauded the men's governing body's move to protect lower-ranked players that take injury lay-offs.

"Holy shit, the ATP did something to help lower-ranked players and encourage taking injury breaks," they tweeted.

ATP also set to incentivize up-and-coming players to climb up the rankings; championed by Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov hits a single-handed backhand

The men's governing body's initiative to provide minimum income to top 250 players will also include an additional incentive of $200,000 to players who make the rankings jump from top 250 to top 125.

The Baseline policy was championed by former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov, who is a member of the governing body's Players' Council.

In an official ATP statement, the 32-year-old said that he believes the new scheme to be a "game changer" for players on the tour.

"Baseline is a game-changer. Knowing that we have a safety net through the minimum guarantee and injury protection pillars gives us peace of mind, allowing us to focus on our game and strive for success. This truly shows their commitment to the players and the future of our sport," he said.