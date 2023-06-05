"Something is seriously wrong with him" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios calling his 2022 season 'one of the best of any tennis players'

Tennis fans worldwide reacted to Nick Kyrgios' recent proclamation that his 2022 season was the greatest season among all tennis players.

Krygios had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022. He made history at the Washington Open by winning both the singles and doubles titles, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

Krygios also lifted the Australian Open men's doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 28-year-old reached his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon.

On Sunday, June 4, Nick Kyrgios took to his social media to share a video of himself training. He captioned the story stating that it has been a "f**king grind" to get back after having one of the best seasons for any tennis player last year.

“Not gonna lie… this has been a F**KING GRIND. To get back after one of the best seasons of ANY tennis player last year. I don’t feel like myself, but I’m still trying…” he captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Fans flocked to social media to express their thoughts on Nick Kyrgios' bold claim that his 2022 season was the greatest of any tennis player. Many fans found his proclamation amusing and some were taken aback by his audacity.

One fan wrote that something had to be "wrong with him" for making such bold statements.

"Something is seriously wrong with him," a fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that Nick Kyrgios should refrain from "clowning."

"When does this man stop clowning?? He's almost 30 fgs," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Doris @Dorli_Wi Mason @masonryrafan Is this fuckboy high on smack again? Is this fuckboy high on smack again? https://t.co/lKM0g2Y1Pi best season of any player? Rafa got 2 GS and it wasn’t even his best season twitter.com/masonryrafan/s… best season of any player? Rafa got 2 GS and it wasn’t even his best season twitter.com/masonryrafan/s…

Dejan D (mostly not parody) @dejandabetic Mason @masonryrafan Is this fuckboy high on smack again? Is this fuckboy high on smack again? https://t.co/lKM0g2Y1Pi NK admitting he doesn’t follow tennis and has no clue what is considered a good season. To put it more in the terms he understands, Boston Celtics should claim to have one of the best seasons ever in the NBA history. Right after this year’s Orlando Magic twitter.com/masonryrafan/s… NK admitting he doesn’t follow tennis and has no clue what is considered a good season. To put it more in the terms he understands, Boston Celtics should claim to have one of the best seasons ever in the NBA history. Right after this year’s Orlando Magic twitter.com/masonryrafan/s…

Anastasia Emmanouil @AnastasiaEmma14 @masonryrafan He's doing it on purpose to draw attention since there's no other way! Just ignore @masonryrafan He's doing it on purpose to draw attention since there's no other way! Just ignore

Keith @Keith_678 twitter.com/masonryrafan/s… Mason @masonryrafan Is this fuckboy high on smack again? Is this fuckboy high on smack again? https://t.co/lKM0g2Y1Pi He’s never even been in the top 10 He’s never even been in the top 10😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/masonryrafan/s…

ash 🎯 @lwtfinallyfree Mason @masonryrafan Is this fuckboy high on smack again? Is this fuckboy high on smack again? https://t.co/lKM0g2Y1Pi and is this “one of the best seasons of any tennis player last year” in the room with us twitter.com/masonryrafan/s… and is this “one of the best seasons of any tennis player last year” in the room with us twitter.com/masonryrafan/s…

Leo @LeoKomando @masonryrafan He didn’t even qualify for the Nitto ATP finals. What a joke! @masonryrafan He didn’t even qualify for the Nitto ATP finals. What a joke!

Audrey @tennisandlocs Mason @masonryrafan Is this fuckboy high on smack again? Is this fuckboy high on smack again? https://t.co/lKM0g2Y1Pi 1 slam final, Zero masters 1000 yet he thinks it was one of the best seasons of any tennis player last year? Nicholas Nicholas twitter.com/masonryrafan/s… 1 slam final, Zero masters 1000 yet he thinks it was one of the best seasons of any tennis player last year? Nicholas Nicholas twitter.com/masonryrafan/s…

Kathleen Mellor @KathleenMellor6 @masonryrafan So what exactly did he achieve in this season that was one the best of ANY tennis player? @masonryrafan So what exactly did he achieve in this season that was one the best of ANY tennis player?

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @masonryrafan “One of the best seasons of any tennis player last year”. Guess he’s high on the drugs he’s taking for the cut on his foot. Rafa won TWO Grand Slams last year 🙄 @masonryrafan “One of the best seasons of any tennis player last year”. Guess he’s high on the drugs he’s taking for the cut on his foot. Rafa won TWO Grand Slams last year 🙄

Nick Kyrgios' bad-boy image is something tennis really needs, feels sports journalist

Nick Krygios at the 2022 US Open.

Journalist Eric Hubbs believes that Nick Kyrgios' on-court antics are beneficial for tennis as they attract new viewers to the sport.

Kyrgios has always been a controversial figure in the tennis world, sparking debates among fans. However, Hubbs recently defended the Australian on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, stating that the sport needs him.

"That guy is so polarizing, some people think he's horrible for the sport," Hubbs said. "I think the sport maybe not needs him because he may have bridged the gap to Carlos [Alcaraz], the guy who has taken the reigns here, but for a little while, we needed Nick to do his thing and to win a few tournaments."

Hubbs added that Holger Rune was following in Nick Kyrgios' footsteps, which could be why the two players support bond well.

"Holger is getting there too, and of course, who is there to defend Holger but Nick because he feels him and knows what he's going through," Hubbs said. "I don't find anything wrong with those guys, they're great for the sport."

Eric Hubbs also stated that players Kyrgios and Rune have been successful in converting casual tennis enthusiasts into ardent fans.

"I don't want people forcing themselves to become villains but when it naturally flows that way and a guy plays with the crowd, that's cool, fun and exciting," he added.

Nick Kyrgios is set to make a comeback at the ATP 250 Boss Open scheduled to be played in Germany's Stuttgart from June 12-18.

