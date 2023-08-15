"Something small you do for someone, can change their life" - Nick Kyrgios reflects on mental health struggles

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to reflect on his past mental health struggles. He reiterated that the smallest bits of support can go a long way to help someone in need.

Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios was featured in Netflix's docu-series 'Break Point', where he admitted to battling suicidal thoughts. He also revealed that he self-harmed during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships after crashing out in the second round.

Since then, the former World No. 13 has become an advocate for mental health awareness.

Kyrgios recently took to Instagram to reflect on his personal mental health struggles and considers every day to be a blessing. The Australian said he was thankful for all the support he received during that period.

"I look back on the days when all I had were dark thoughts... I appreciate everyone who stood by me in that period... every single day I have now is a blessing," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The 28-year-old stressed that even the smallest gesture of empathy and support towards someone can change their life.

"Let this be a reminder, something small you do for someone, can change their life," he added.

Nick Kyrgios recently withdrew from the 2023 US Open as a result of a wrist injury. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has been out with injuries this entire season, having withdrawn from all previous Grand Slams this year.

Kyrgios is currently ranked No. 127 in the ATP singles rankings, his lowest since March of 2022.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide" - When Nick Kyrgios was admitted to a psych ward in London

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios has been outspoken about his troubles with mental health and has on several occasions offered support to those in need.

In Netflix's 'Break Point' series, the 28-year-old was revealed to have grappled with suicidal thoughts during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. He eventually had to be admitted into a psych ward in London for professional medical treatment.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide. I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up, and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this,'" Kyrgios said.

The 28-year-old also admitted to abusing drugs and alcohol, which invariably led to personal conflicts with close friends and family.

"I was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away," he added.

Nick Kyrgios shared that getting help from others has helped him overcome his mental health struggles and acknowledges that life can be overwhelming at times.

"Mental health is tough. Life can seem overwhelming. But I've found that getting help and working on myself has helped me to feel better and to be better," Kyrgios added.