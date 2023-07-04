Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a tormentful time of late on the tennis court, and German legend Boris Becker is baffled as to what has happened to the talented Canadian.

Becker recently took to social media to ponder upon a range of topics pertaining to the tennis world and responded to a fan who asked him about Auger-Aliassime's recent form.

In a question-and-answer session on Instagram, a user asked Becker:

"Why do you think Felix Auger form has slumped so much?"

Boris Becker appreciated the question but did not have an answer to it. He said that something has gone sour for Felix Auger-Aliassime in recent times, and he only knows what has happened to his game.

The 55-year-old added that he is a big fan of the Canadian and hopes to see him get his groove back sooner rather than later.

"Good question...something went wrong on his way to heaven only he knows! Big fan of him, and hopefully he finds out soon what happened," Becker wrote.

Becker isn't the only one concerned about Felix Auger-Aliassime's recent slump. Many of his fans and pundits all share the same concern.

While the 22-year-old has managed to hang on to his World No. 12 ranking, he has not produced any significant results on the 2023 ATP Tour. Auger-Aliassime has a 13-12 win-loss record this year, and his best performance is a semifinal appearance at the Doha Open where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Over the last year, his record is even more dire at the Grand Slam level - first-round exits at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, 2023 Roland Garros, and 2022 Wimbledon Championships, as well as second-round exit at the 2022 US Open and fourth-round finish at the 2023 Australian Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Michael Mmoh in Wimbledon 2023 R1

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Felix Auger-Aliassime's miserable time on the 2023 ATP Tour was prolonged by American Michael Mmoh, who produced an upset in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded No. 11, was due to face Filip Krajinovic; however, the Serbian withdrew, allowing lucky loser Michael Mmoh to take his place. Mmoh, the World No. 118, outlasted the Canadian in a four-hour and seven-minute battle 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 to claim his maiden victory at Wimbledon.

This match was Auger-Aliassime's first since his opening-round exit at the 2023 Roland Garros (lost to Fabio Fognini) on May 29. The Canadian has been wrestling with tendon damage and played with tape on his left knee at Wimbledon.

Michael Mmoh will face Maximilian Marterer in the second round.

