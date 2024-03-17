“Sometimes my best is very good, sometimes it's not” – Daniil Medvedev hopes to peak against Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells 2024 final

Daniil Medvedev hopes to be firing on all cylinders against Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters 2024.

Medvedev downed Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 in a closely fought battle on Saturday, March 16, to set up a meeting with Alcaraz in the final of the Indian Wells for the second year straight. He, however, wouldn't want an exact repeat of last year's final as he ended up on the wrong side of the 6-3, 6-2 result.

The US Open 2021 champion has been in good form over the last seven days as he overcame top names including Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Sebastian Korda at Tennis Paradise. This will notably be the second time in 2024 that he will have a shot at a title after a runner-up finish at the Australian Open.

There are more than two months left before Medvedev can work for his second Grand Slam trophy. Therefore, a journalist in the Indian Wells press room asked him about his mindset during tournaments apart from the Majors.

Medvedev admitted to not having a concrete response to the question and wished to focus solely on peaking against Carlos Alcaraz in the final for the time being.

"I don't have an exact answer to your question, to be honest. I'm just trying my best all the time. Sometimes my best is very good. Sometimes it's not. Let's hope tomorrow it's going to be very good," he said.

Daniil Medvedev continued:

"I want to try to find this balance where I'm not thinking only about the Grand Slams. It's four tournaments in a year. I want to try to win more than just Grand Slams. I want to try to play good in other tournaments."

Daniil Medvedev trails Carlos Alcaraz 2-3 in terms of head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev would face Carlos Alcaraz to avenge his loss in the previous year's final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and also level the head-to-head record which currently stands at 2-3 in the Spaniard's favor.

Medvedev first played against the World No. 2 in the year 2021 in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships. He notably won that match 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 quite comfortably.

In 2023, the two players came face-to-face four times with Carlos Alcaraz claiming two wins at Wimbledon and ATP Finals apart from the one at Tennis Paradise. Medvedev notably trounced the 20-year-old in the semifinals of the US Open for his solitary win last year.