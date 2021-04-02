"Sometimes I feel like I'm an octopus and have 8 legs, it's insane" - Bianca Andreescu on her ability to fight through tough matches

Bianca Andreescu's fine run at the 2021 Miami Open continued on Friday as she came back from a break down in the deciding set to oust Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. This was Andreescu's fourth three-setter in as many matches, punctuating a roller-coaster week for the 20-year-old.

In her post-match press conference, Bianca Andreescu was asked about her ability to dig deep and fight back when put under pressure. The Canadian responded by likening herself to an octopus, and revealed that she is sometimes herself surprised by how she manages to get to every ball in the crunch moments.

"Yeah, I have a lot of experience in these tough three-setters and digging through and finding a way," Andreescu said. "Sometimes I literally feel like I'm an octopus out there, like, running side to side. I feel like I have eight legs. It's insane. Sometimes I don't even know how I get to some shots."

Andreescu further revealed that the never-say-die attitude comes naturally to her. According to the World No. 9, she plays her best when the odds are stacked against her.

"But it's that fighting spirit that I've always had in me never giving up,” Andreescu added. "And like I said, through experience, you learn to find ways to deal with circumstances like this. And it's really showing, like me playing with my back against the wall, really brings out my best tennis."

Bianca Andreescu will take on World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s final. The Canadian claimed she was looking forward to the matchup, highlighting Barty’s form and playing style among the reasons for that.

Bianca Andreescu will take on Ashleigh Barty in the 2021 Miami Open final

Bianca Andreescu has never faced Ashleigh Barty on the tour before, but the Canadian asserted that she 'loves a challenge'.

"It's everything, her being No. 1 and her doing really, really well," Andreescu said. "Her game style as well. It's something I've never really experienced, you know, and I love a challenge. And I know she's gonna challenge me on Saturday. So it's a mixture of everything."

Physically I feel totally okay: Bianca Andreescu

Advertisement

Bianca Andreescu at the 2021 Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu has spent more than 12 hours on the court during her run at the 2021 Miami Open. The 20-year-old has played 14 sets of tennis in five matches, but hasn't shown any noticeable dip in her stamina levels.

Andreescu's last two matches had very late finishes, which she highlighted during the presser. She also asserted that her body is accustomed to the rigors of the tour by now, and that she is feeling 'totally okay' right now.

"Well, it's nice that I have the day off today," Andreescu said. "(It’s) already today. And the last couple of days, I've been going to bed pretty late, like I've been playing last night matches. So I'm kind of already in that mindset already. But I feel okay. Like physically, I feel totally okay."