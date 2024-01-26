"Sometimes, I have the feeling that I'm talking to a teenager"- Daniil Medvedev's coach jokes about dealing with the Russian's 'mystery' ways on court

Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara has stated that his interactions with the Russian always leave him transfixed.

On Friday, January 26, Medvedev fought from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. He won 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the final in Melbourne for the third time.

Early in the third set, Medvedev looked tired and unable to go toe to toe with Zverev. he looked to his player's box and gestured to his team, almost indicating that he had nothing left in the contest. Cervara told him to "give his max" and things began to work for him soon after.

At a press conference after the match, Cervara said that he was always confident about the World No. 3's ability to find solutions on the court.

"When I see a match like this, I always think it's possible with him. Because first of all, I know that no matter what, he's searching a solution all the time. All the time. So I have this confidence," Cervara said.

"Also he wants to win, like, so much. So both of these parts makes me feel that he always, he still have a chance in any situation," he added.

On which part of Medvedev remains a mystery to him, the 43-year-old Frenchman elaborated:

"The mystery is more sometimes when I ask him some question about his game on court, about what he put his concentration or when he miss, what he could do, and the answer he gives me makes me feel like, wow, I'm talking to the No. 3 in the world, he was No. 1, he won Grand Slam, and I have the feeling that I'm talking to a teenager. That's the mystery sometimes, yeah."

Gilles Cervara has been working with Daniil Medvedev since 2017. Under his tutelage, the 27-year-old has won 20 ATP titles, including the 2021 US Open, and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 1.

"It will be a very tough match" - Gilles Cervara on Daniil Medvedev's clash with Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

In his third Australian Open final, Daniil Medvedev is set to face Jannik Sinner. The Italian defeated 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in four sets in the other semifinal earlier on Friday.

In Medvedev's previous two finals in Melbourne, he played and lost to Novak Djokovic (2021) and Rafael Nadal (2022). This year, he will head into the summit clash as the more experienced played.

The Russian's coach Gilles Cervara said that he is expecting his pupil to be given a tough fight by the Italian.

"Jannik is playing amazing tennis. He proved it also today. Daniil played against him last at the end of last year and it was tough matches. So in terms of tennis, yeah, it will be a very tough match," he said.

"The first final (2021) makes him a bit tense, less good, and give us some opportunity to use this chance to not play Novak or Nadal. But, at the same time, it's an amazing player in front of him, so it's also a very, very big change," he added.

After beating Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev stated that winning the 2024 Australian Open title would make him the happiest man on the planet.