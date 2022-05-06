"Sometimes I have let them down, but where I'm not going to let them down is I'm trying, I'm always going to try as hard as possible" - Rafael Nadal on Madrid crowd

Rafael Nadal saved four match points to beat David Goffin in the third round of the Madrid Masters on Thursday. Nadal looked down and out on plenty of occasions, but the Mallorcan battled on and eventually prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9) to advance to the quarterfinals.

During his post-match press conference, a journalist pointed out to Nadal that it seemed like he was returning the crowd's energy and support with his energetic celebrations.

In response, the five-time Madrid Open champion asserted that playing in the Spanish capital has always been a source of great joy for him.

"I'm always happy about playing here. I always want to be very thankful. I have said it a million times," said the Spaniard. "I am very thankful to the supporters here in Madrid.

He believes the crowd plays a key role in spurring one on during "decisive moments."

"I don't know, 10,000, 12,000 people, they have a key impact in the decisive moments, because they always give you that extra punch. In those moments, you try to seek your final goal," he added. "In that regard, they are always there."

The 21-time Major champion has failed to make the summit clash in Madrid since winning the title in 2017. As such, he reckons that he might have let the fans down on certain occasions.

However, he stressed that he could never be blamed for lack of effort, even if he was physically compromised on several occasions.

"Sometimes I have let them down maybe, but, you know, where I'm not going to let them down is I'm trying," said Nadal. "I'm always going to try as hard as possible. Tennistically or physically, when I cannot give 100%, I'm always going to try. Today it has been no exception. Today the only thing I can do is give them back everything that they give me and give them back the support that they give me."

"When I play, sometimes my foot pains me" - Rafael Nadal

During the presser, a journalist asked Nadal about his chronic foot condition, pointing out that he had caught the Spaniard hobbling on a few occasions.

The Spaniard, who spent five months on the sidelines with a foot problem late last year, shot down fears of the injury resurfacing, saying that his foot always bothers him a bit after rigorous activity.

"No, don't worry. When I play, sometimes my foot pains me. If you see me every single day, you wouldn't be worried," said Nadal. "I always have pain in my foot, especially after playing a three-hour match or a long training. I end up walking a little bit badly."

He explained that since the issue is chronic in nature, he will never be free of it. That said, the Mallorcan reckons he will have to find a way to get his feet accustomed to the rigors of the tour once again.

"But I have a chronic injury which has no treatment. That's part of my life, and that's the downside of not being able to finish the match earlier," he added. "In the short term, I think I am fine, physically speaking, but also, speaking about my feet, it has to adapt to competition. It has to adapt to the stress that matches like today have on me."

