Frances Tiafoe has candidly discussed his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open, with notable figures like Michelle Obama and actor Denzel Washington in attendance for the thriller.

Tiafoe made history with his run at the 2022 US Open, becoming the first American man to advance to the semifinals since Andy Roddick reached the 2006 final. His bid to end American men's 19-year drought at the New York Major was thwarted by eventual champion Alcaraz, though. The then World No. 2 claimed a hard-fought 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory.

In conversation with Nick Kyrgios on an episode of the 'Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios' podcast, Frances Tiafoe reflected on his devastating loss to Carlos Alcaraz and admitted that the thrilling contest lessened the pain of the defeat.

"It doesn’t even really hurt. It was so iconic, like it was such a good match.

"I was like, ‘This dude, I’m going to have to go through this.’ I was even thinking about it during the match like, ‘Damn, this guy is going to be a problem for a long time,'" Tiafoe said (at 7:25).

The American also reminisced about the star-studded audience, which included Michelle Obama and Denzel Washington, contributing to the electrifying nature of the encounter.

"Just battling and every who’s who is there. Imagine looking up and you’re about to start the biggest match of your life and you look up and Michelle Obama is sitting in the front row. Like getting her out of the house," Tiafoe said.

"Denzel Washington is there, everyone I’m looking up to. I guess for the country, it was just nuts. It was out of control, I’ve never been in an environment like that," he added.

Despite acknowledging the loss as tough, Tiafoe called the match one of the best experiences of his life due to the passionate crowd.

"And competing against a guy like that who is giving it all, I’m giving it my all, I’m cursing at the crowd like, ‘Give me f**king everything.’

"Taking the L at the end was tough, but it was one of the best experiences of my life. I felt like the crowd was literally on my fingertips, something I will remember for the rest of my life," he said.

The 26-year-old disclosed that the loss weighed heavily on his mind, confessing to harboring thoughts of wanting to knock Carlos Alcaraz out. However, he clarified that he would never act on the thought, hailing the Spaniard as the "nicest" person in the world.

"I think about that fifth set, like I’m one set away from the US Open final. I was thinking of the highs of it. Just walking on the court, I’m thinking about what that would’ve been to just go and hold that trophy, at least have the chance to compete for that trophy," he said.

"I think about it all the time, like even sometimes when I see the guy (Carlos Alcaraz), I just want to knock him out. Obviously, he’s the nicest guy in the world, so, of course not, but it’s one of those that hurt," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for Monte-Carlo Masters; Defending champion Frances Tiafoe set to face James Duckworth in Houston opener

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Frances Tiafoe

Kicking off his claycourt season, Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters next. The Masters 1000 event commences on April 7, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and defending champion Andrey Rublev joining the Spaniard in contesting the title.

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, is competing at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. The 26-year-old is the third seed and defending champion at the ATP 250 event.

Following a first-round bye, Tiafoe will commence his title defense against James Duckworth in the second round. If he emerges victorious against the Australian, he will take on Jordan Thompson or Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinals.