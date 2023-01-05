Despite succumbing to a dreadful loss against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Adelaide International 1, Bianca Andreescu remains upbeat and has taken the defeat in her stride.

The Canadian started the tie all guns blazing and raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set. However, Kudermetova found her bearings as the match progressed and secured a sensational comeback win. The Russian won 12 games in a row to outclass the World No. 46 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets.

Later, Andreescu took to Instagram to share an optimistic message with her followers ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

"Sometimes you just gotta laught sh** off and hope for a better next time," Bianca Andreescu posted on her Instagram story.

The former World No. 4 kicked off her season on a positive note, getting the better of Garbine Muguruza in a thrilling three-set tie in the first round. However, she couldn't fend off Kudermetova in their first ever meeting on the main tour.

Andreescu took a six-month break from tennis in late 2021 to prioritize her mental health and get back in the best frame of mind to compete again at the highest level. She's struggled to find some consistency with her game since returning to action at the 2022 Stuttgart Open in April.

The Canadian recorded a 60% success ratio in 2022 and also secured a second-place finish at the Bad Homburg Open, which was her best result. She put up promising performances against top-quality opponents like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, but is still due to register a big win and make a significant impact.

Bianca Andreescu will turn look to turn her focus towards the 2023 Australian Open next

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 4- Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu will now shift her focus towards competing at the 2023 Australian Open. The Canadian will be making her first appearance in two years at the hardcourt Major after missing the 2022 edition.

Andreescu has never been able to get past the second round of the Australian Open in three appearances, where World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Jessica Pegula will be among the favorites to capture this time around.

With defending champion Ash Barty having announced her shock retirement from tennis in early 2022, there will be a new champion who claims the crown at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which begins on January 16.

