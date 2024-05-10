"Sometimes people doubt Rafael Nadal...He's going to be ready for French Open" - Italian Open 1R opponent Zizou Bergs

Zizou Bergs has opined that Rafael Nadal will prove his doubters wrong at this year's French Open. The Spaniard came back from a set down to defeat Bergs in the pair's first-round clash at the ongoing Italian Open.

Nadal looked sluggish on his return to Rome as Bergs capitalized on the Spaniard's serve and unusually high count of unforced errors. The Belgian looked in cruise control as he wrapped up the first set 6-4. However, the former World No. 1 came roaring back, showing his signature fighting spirit to take the second set 6-3.

Bergs was broken early on in the third set, which eventually saw Nadal clinch it 6-4 and progress to the second round. After the match, the Belgian assessed the Spaniard's chances at the 2024 French Open.

Bergs pointed out the fact that Nadal won the clay-court Major even at times when people doubted him. He also said that the Spaniard would be prepared for the tournament if he plays.

"What I remember about the past is sometimes people doubt Nadal about French Open. Every time he plays French Open, he starts winning easy, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, whatever. I never would question being ready on time. I think if he would play, he's going to be ready," Bergs said during a press conference.

"Rafael Nadal's team did homework on me" - Zizou Bergs

Earlier in the press conference, Bergs reflected on the minute details about his game that Nadal's team had studied thoroughly. The Belgian was of the opinion that the "homework" done by the Spaniard's team allowed Nadal to exploit the flaws in his game.

"His game is very tough. It's so heavy. Such a high spin balls. Playing my weaknesses. You can tell even his team did homework on me, what I don't like. The intensity he can give sometimes with his forehand and backhand, it's brutal," Bergs said.

Nadal is set for a much tougher challenge in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The 10-time Italian Open champion will face No. 7 seed and World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

The winner of the match between Nadal and Hurkacz will go on to face either Thiago Seyboth Wild or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round of the Italian Open.

