"Sometimes you want to feel like a normal guy, to walk normally" - US Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on life as a Grand Slam winner

With a Grand Slam victory comes a major spotlight and a lot of expectation. 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is learning this the hard way. Back in New York, 12 months after his maiden Grand Slam win, Alcaraz spoke about a range of issues during his pre-tournament press conference.

The youngster said he likes the attention some days but wanted the luxury of being a "normal guy" who could walk down a busy street without being stopped too often. He took special note of the presence of Spanish and South American fans in New York.

"Sometimes I like it; sometimes no," Carlos Alcarez said. "Sometimes you want to feel like a normal guy, to walk normally. Here in New York, there are a lot of Spanish people, South American people as well. It's difficult for me to walk normally sometimes."

Admitting that it was unlikely for him to go unrecognized anywhere that he goes, Alcaraz said he was trying to best enjoy this as part and parcel of being a champion.

"Yeah, I wish some days to be someone not recognized at all. But it's going to be impossible," he continued. "I have to enjoy that part as well. But sometimes it makes difficult."

"My life change a lot" - Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Masters.

Elaborating on how his life has changed since his win 12 months ago in the same interaction, Carlos Alcaraz said his life has changed a lot and he is more "famous".

The Spaniard said that ever since he won the US Open, a lot more players have begun to recognize his name when the draw is announced at just about any tournament.

"Well, my life change a lot, a lot," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Probably is different life, talking about the way that I'm more, let's say, famous. A lot of people is starting to know my name after the US Open last year, for example."

Alcaraz, however, maintained that he had made no changes to his personal life and said he was still a "normal" guy.

"The personal life didn't change at all," the World No. 1 said. '"I'm the same guy, normal guy. Obviously I feel that I'm more mature on court. I feel that I'm a better player than I was a year ago. Even I got my first Grand Slam last year, but I feel like I'm more mature and I'm better."