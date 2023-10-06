Soon-woo Kwon breaks up with K-Pop singer Yubin

South Korean tennis star Soon-woo Kwon has broken up with pop sensation Yubin Kim after dating for five months.

The couple had officially announced their relationship in May this year. Yubin was spotted cheering from the stands in Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center for Kwon during South Korea's Davis Cup Finals campaign in February.

As per reports, the duo went out for a dinner date as well. The rumors surrounding the couple intensified until Yubin's music agency - rrr Entertainment - affirmed in May:

“It is true that the two are dating with good feelings toward each other. We cannot disclose the details of it because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, the bond between Yubin and Kwon has failed to stand the test of time. rrr Entertainment announced on Thursday, October 5, that the pair have ended their romantic relationship.

“It is true that Yubin [and Soon-Woo Kwon] recently broke up. They decided to remain as friends who cheer each other on.”

Prior to the announcement, Kwon and Yubin unfollowed each other on social media and removed photos of them together.

Soon-woo Kwon broke his racket into pieces at the Asian Games but later apologized

Soon-woo Kwon recently issued an apology over his misconduct during a match at the ongoing 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 25-year-old failed to earn a medal for his country in the singles competition after he went down to Thailand's Samrej Kasidit. After the loss, he smashed his racket on the court hard enough to break it into pieces. He also refused to greet his opponent and the chair official after the match.

The World No. 117 later expressed his regret over his actions with a post on social media.

"Hello, this is tennis player Soon-woo Kwon. Immediately after the end of the second round of the Asian Games Tennis Fasting Match with Kasidit Samrez, he did something reckless that he should not have done as a national team player. I sincerely apologize to all the people who supported the national team's game and to the crowd at the stadium. I'm sorry," he wrote (in Korean).

"Once again, I sincerely apologize to Samrej who was offended by my rude behavior. I sincerely regret and reflect on the actions that were seen after the match. As a national athlete representing the country, I will reflect on the weight of my actions carefully and be a responsible athlete, and pay attention to all actions. Once again my sincere apologies to all the sports lovers," Kwon added.