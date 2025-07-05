"Sorry about Wimbledon" - Tommy Paul adorably apologizes to girlfriend Paige Lorenze for making her spend 4th of July away from home

World No. 13 Tommy Paul and her girlfriend Paige Lorenze came to Wimbledon with high hopes. However, Sebastian Ofner defeated Paul in the second round of men's singles.

After dropping the first set 6-1, Ofner won three straight sets 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 to upset the American. Previously, Paul defeated Great Britain's Johannus Monday 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

Days after Paul's second-round exit, Lorenze posted several photos from Oxfordshire, England. She was in a powder blue outfit while wandering in an agricultural field. However, Paul's adorable apologies for the early exit at Wimbledon stole the spotlight.

Paul commented:

“USA >,” a nod to the 4th of July.

Paige playfully clapped back:

“ok mr. has a tournament in London during the 4th every year 🙄🙄🙄”

Her sarcastic tone got many laughing as she called out the tennis calendar, which always interferes with the couple’s 4th of July plans.

Paul apologized:

“sorry about Wimbledon”

A wry reference to his second-round exit despite massive expectations.

Tommy Paul reacts after Wimbledon second-round exit

Tommy Paul was coming to the Wimbledon championship after recovering from an abdominal injury that kept him out of the French Open.

In a tournament where several Americans have bowed out in surprising fashion, Paul was among the first, and he had an injury to lament. During the second set of his match against Sebastian Ofner, he injured his left foot.

“I don’t even know what the shot was. I just heard a pop, and it didn’t feel great,” Paul said. “In the moment I thought I was done (for the match.)"

He thought he was almost done, but he still played through it. However, with no luck, he ended up on the losing side. Paul said:

“But actually I was able to play on it. Obviously not as bad as I thought it was going to be in the moment, but it’s just annoying, you know? Been dealing with a lot of stuff, so I just want to play a normal match at some point.”

“And it was the exact spot that’s been hurting when it popped, so that’s why I was even more concerned about it. The adductor feels a lot better, the ab is still there a little bit, and now this,” he added.

After the injury, Tommy Paul was anything but himself in his match against Ofner. He made 43 unforced errors and was broken four times by Ofner.

